Jay-Z inks another South African athlete

by Daniel Itai, Cape Town, South Africa
7 hrs ago | Views
Proteas' right-arm fast bowler, Lungi Ngidi, has become the first cricketer and third athlete to be signed under American rapper Jay-Z's Roc Nation.

Michael Yormark, President of Roc Nation Sports International, made the announcement yesterday.

"He's someone whom we want to assist. Someone whom we want to help change his life by offering him first-class management. We are dedicated 24/7 we want him to achieve all his dreams it's been a remarkable day for him. Our commitment is to make sure that he maximises every opportunity of his career. Once the world gets back to normal am sure he will meet with Jay - Z and his partner it's either he will go to America or they will come here," said Yormark.

The 24-year-old fast bowler expressed his delight in joining Roc Nation sighting that it was a dream come true and one that he would use to inspire other people.

"I am over the moon am really excited of the future. I always wanted to inspire a lot of people the opportunity to give hope to the people globally is now there and it's a massive honour and privilege. I want to inspire and give hope I do embrace this opportunity," said Ngidi.

In addition, Ngidi said he still stood by what he said when he opened up on the issue of racial discrimination in cricket earlier on in June.

"With our racial discrimination history I think it was important for me to say something I still stand by what I said. It has brought out different characters but I still stand by what I said. It inspires me to see people on the top of the field also raising social awareness it's really an inspiration," added Ngidi.

Yormark also supported the stance taken by Ngidi citing that Roc Nation was in support of all athletes who stood up to raise social awareness issues.

"We are super super proud of any of our athletes that takes a decision to use their voice to make a difference. I hope to keep coming one of our clients DJ Khalid always says another one so hopefully we will make another announcement. The next 10 days to two weeks will be very telling," said Yormark.

Ngidi now joins Springbok captain Siya Kolisi and 2019 Rugby World Cup stallion Cheslin Kolbe as part of the global sports management company's growing stable.

@danielItai_zw

Source - Daniel Itai, Cape Town, South Africa

