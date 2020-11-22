Latest News Editor's Choice


Agartha Marudzwa to launch a new album

by Fanuel Chinowaita
1 hr ago
Gospel artist Agartha Marudzwa will launch her 13th album titled Zvitsauko with 9 tracks in Harare at Cresta Oasis Hotel this coming Friday.

This was confirmed by Agartha while she was interviewed at Mutare Watch whatsApp platform tonight.

Speaking at the platform Marudzwa said, "On 27 November I will launch a new album titled Zvitsauko.

"Zvitsauko is my 13th album with 9 tracks. On those 9 tracks, I will do 3 videos for a start."

In addition Marudzwa said that the launch will be attended by invited guests due to covid 19 restrictions which are beyond her control.

"Only few fans, partners and corporates will be at the launch. It will be free to invited or registered fans but they are expected to buy the CD at a price not less than USD $10", she said.

Marudzwa also promised to help other Gospel artists from Mutare where she come from.

Meanwhile, Agartha Marudzwa has encouraged people to take the issue of Covid 19 seriously.

Marudzwa said, "lets take this covid issue seriously. Social and physical distance to be observed always, cleanliness and above all let's pray without ceasing."

Fanuel Chinowaita

