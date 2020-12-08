Zim artiste to engages Zambian musician

Entertainment / Music

by Tarisai Mudahondo

Upcoming artiste Brighton Mavhura "Hawkman" is set to release a song by year-end which he featured an Afro-pop star from Zambia, Mr Reason.Hawkman recorded 300 songs for the past two years with Yala nation studio, Harare."Havadi kupfuma", "Auya auya" and Maiguru are some of the songs that he has recorded.Hawkman's appearance had drawn much attention of his fan as he resembles Winky D."I have received vast comments and l have even confused people because of my looks which portray me like Winky D",he said.He added that whenever he goes to rural areas people beg for pictures and even insist him to perform saying he is Winky D."I am glad to say that Winky D is my inspiration and it is my prayer that l share stage with him one day," he said.He however lamented over financial constraints and lack of promoters to push his music projects far.Hawkman is aged 26 married with one child.