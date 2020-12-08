WATCH: Uluju, Bekezela's gift to all ladies

Entertainment / Music

by Staff reporter

Ladies, soulful musician, Bekezela Nkomo has just gifted you with a Christmas present that will definitely cheer you up. The gift is in the form of a single titled Uluju.The praise poetry single that sees Bekezela praising women's beauty was released on Sunday, a day that the musician celebrated his birthday. It was completed by a music video which captured his praises very well.The Zimbabwean musician who left the country for South Africa 12 years ago to pursue his music passion said the latest single was the first pre-release from his much-anticipated project titled UnguThixo."The song is an up-tempo composition which is in line with what the festive season needs. It serves to show how I've rebranded as Bekezela as the up-tempo initiative was inspired by different projects I have worked on with other artistes from other genres," said Bekezela."Uluju is praise poetry infused with modern musical elements and amazing display of vocal prowess. The word uluju literally translates to honey and in the context of the song, depicts and praises the beauty of a woman who has caught a young Prince's attention and stolen his heart with her sweetness," explained Bekezela.