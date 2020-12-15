KayNine Studios set to benefit artistes in Sadc set up

Entertainment / Music

by Staff reporter

A new record label, KayNine Studios set to benefit Southern African artistes has been launched by Zimbabwe-born and South Africa-based Khumbu Malinga recently.The new record label is headquartered in South Africa's affluent Fourways District, with the catchphrase, The Future is now.According to Malinga, who is the chief executive officer of KayNine Studios, they want to produce artistes who will provide world-class entertainment."We decided to pioneer this new baby because of our conviction that we have a huge role to play in the minting of a new breed of artistes that shall be game changers in the African music landscape," said Malinga, who is also a life coach and radio broadcaster.He said they had partnered with artistes, producers and agents across the Sadc region."We have partnered with a number of independent producers and artistes' agents in Botswana, Zambia, South Africa, Zimbabwe and the Democratic Republic of Congo in our goal in scouting for talent. As we move towards identifying potential artistes, we will be opening administrative offices in these countries and recording studios," said Malinga.He said they will be working with musicians from all genres.Zimbabwean veteran DJ Stanley Dube has been appointed as executive producer for the record label.