SA based DJ Rabaaz releases powerful single

Entertainment / Music

by Simbarashe Sithole

South African-based Zimbabwean gospel artiste, Claud Rabson popularly known as Dj Rabaaz, whose song Wasaririra dominated Zimbabwean gospel musical charts in 2020 has released a new single titled ' Huya Uone' (Come and See).The single is part of his coming forth eight-track album titled Minana.He told Bulawayo24.com he just released a doser of the album this morning as a way of praising God as He continues to do wonders in his life."I cannot imagine without Jesus Christ, my Lord and Saviour. We are living under trying times and one ought to thank the Lord every day of their life for the graciously given, gift of life" said the cheerful singer.Minana album will be the fourth album to be released by Dj Rabaaz after Tendeuka, Muvhangeri and Ndaiwana Shamwari (Jesu). The upcoming 8-track album features Nicholas Musonza on acoustic/guitar and Nashe Ayret on backing vocals.The artiste also promises to feature a collaboration with a prominent Zim gospel musician on one of the tracks.Recorded & marketed under RabSim Records, this is a 2nd single released from the upcoming 'Minana' album to be released later this year. The single is now available for streaming and download from various social media platforms. Produced by King Solo of the Dopiro fame, the single is a follow up track to 'Tirikupembera' song released late last year in 2020.Dj Rabaaz is not very new in the musical industry, having worked as a drummer with a number of other Zimbabwean artistes back in the day such as Noel Zembe, Bulk Spirits, Sydney Maratu & Mambakwedza band, the late Franco Hodobo, King Isaac and the Mozambican duo of Teresa & Awendile just to mention some but a few.