Latest News Editor's Choice


Entertainment / Music

Billiat scores crucial goal as Chiefs book CL quarter-final spot

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Zimbabwe international Khama Billiat on Saturday scored an important goal for Kaizer Chiefs against Horoya in the Caf Champions League, as the Soweto giants booked a place in the last eight of Africa's premier club competition.

The diminutive winger, who recently recovered from a leg injury which kept him out of action since January, started for Gavin Hunt's men in attack.

With Chiefs needing to avoid defeat or a goalless draw in the clash to book a spot in the quater-finals, they fell behind on the stroke of half time through Barry's header, which beat Itumeleng Khune.

Amakhosi levelled matters just after the restart, with Daniel Cardoso scoring from the penalty spot.

Horoya restored their lead minutes after, Camara scoring in the 69th minute.

Billiat then rescued Chiefs by levelling matters four minutes later, off a Dumisani Zuma assist.

They (Chiefs) held on to book a place in the last eight for the first time in their history.


Source - Soccer24

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa, Chamisa in fresh legal fight

3 hrs ago | 1180 Views

Zanu-PF gears for by-elections

3 hrs ago | 446 Views

'No free jab for foreigners in Zimbabwe'

3 hrs ago | 329 Views

Police outrider's death: Family wants answers

3 hrs ago | 585 Views

Police intercept 400 bales of used clothes

3 hrs ago | 399 Views

MDC Senator says striking teachers must resign

3 hrs ago | 725 Views

Zanu-PF escalates women's bakeries projects in Mangwe

3 hrs ago | 142 Views

NetOne seeks Zimdollar fuel to power boosters

3 hrs ago | 118 Views

Zapu executive in double-dipping storm

3 hrs ago | 257 Views

British citizen bashed by police in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 641 Views

Bulawayo rolls out COVID-19 vaccination awareness campaign

3 hrs ago | 65 Views

Murowa running out of diamonds

3 hrs ago | 284 Views

BCC fails to explain prolonged water shortages

3 hrs ago | 96 Views

PSL needs SuperSport as its broadcast partner

3 hrs ago | 99 Views

Residents must resist road levy

3 hrs ago | 137 Views

Poet donates COVID-19 PPE, stationery to Bulawayo school

3 hrs ago | 50 Views

The problem was not Mugabe, but Zanu-PF

3 hrs ago | 395 Views

Musona dreams big

3 hrs ago | 213 Views

Caps United make new signing

3 hrs ago | 135 Views

Minister guarantees showbiz return

3 hrs ago | 107 Views

Zimbabwe Constitution littered with loopholes

3 hrs ago | 106 Views

BAT rated best ZSE counter

3 hrs ago | 75 Views

'Security officers leading most armed robberies in Zimbabwe'

3 hrs ago | 525 Views

100% payout hike, grocery vouchers for pensioners

3 hrs ago | 405 Views

Fast-food outlets urged to preserve environment

3 hrs ago | 32 Views

Police 'harass' mourners to block Chamisa from attending funeral

3 hrs ago | 1261 Views

Fake stamps syndicate man fined $100,000

3 hrs ago | 172 Views

Mpilo to resume radiation therapy for cancer, says Chiwenga

3 hrs ago | 76 Views

Zimbabwean vehicle maker partners US-based company

3 hrs ago | 191 Views

Cain Mathema agrees with Mthwakazi

3 hrs ago | 496 Views

Govt to 'demolish, repave' Bulawayo-Victoria Falls highway, says Chiwenga

3 hrs ago | 220 Views

Dairibord-Dendairy merger talks still on

3 hrs ago | 153 Views

Woman loses US$90 000 to lover

3 hrs ago | 529 Views

Govt to plug cheating by mobile operators

3 hrs ago | 175 Views

143 arrested as cops smash drug dealers' bases

3 hrs ago | 185 Views

We're coming for you: Mnangagwa warns financial sector sharks

3 hrs ago | 259 Views

Machete gang tortures top Zanu-PF official's wife

3 hrs ago | 270 Views

Passion Java and Phillip Chiyangwa venture on the cards

16 hrs ago | 2081 Views

Chiwenga commissions NetOne Base Station

18 hrs ago | 998 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days