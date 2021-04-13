Latest News Editor's Choice


Entertainment / Music

WATCH: Kaynine studios funds Holyten's Pandichamuka video

by Agencies
2 hrs ago | Views
South African-based record label Kaynine Studios is excited to announce that it has funded the video of award winning hip hop artist Holy Ten titled Pandichamuka.
 
 The video which stars actor and model Rux WekwaRukobo was shot in South Africa and directed by Vusa Blaqs.
Commenting on the release of the video, Holy Ten said, "I have teamed up with Kaynine Studios and Umsebenzi ka Blaqs to drop this video from the Risky Life album. The song is titled Pandichamuka and it centers on gender based violence and this is being told from the perspective of a woman who is being abused by her husband.

"The idea is that sometimes you do not have to force things and when you are in a situation that this woman is in, you deserve to walk away. I am coming in to advise women that report these cases and leave these places because death, injuries and depression have occurred because of gender based violence."

The Chief Executive Officer of Kaynine Studios Khumbu Malinga said, "As a record label we want to contribute to the development of the industry and want to see artists flying high always. When Holy Ten was in South Africa recently, he came through to our offices and we discussed the issue of shooting a video for the song. We fully funded the video shoot and it was directed by award winning videographer Vusa Blaqs.
 
"We see a talented artist in Holy Ten and he has a brighter future. We feel satisfied as a record label that we are participating in his rising star. We encourage all artists from across the country to continue perfecting their craft and produce quality videos by getting in touch with the companies that can provide quality services to them. As a record label we are daily looking for new talent and producing quality songs and videos because we want to see many Holy Tens across the country and the entire SADC region. Arts consumers follow quality, if you give them quality they will consume it and your stars will rise."

The video is found on Kaynine Studios official Youtube account.



Kaynine Studios currently has signed 8 artists and recently released two videos of Afropop artist Ex Mile. The record label also hires out its audio and visual recording services to other artists outside their stable who may want to use them.



Source - Agencies

