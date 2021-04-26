Latest News Editor's Choice


Jonah Chivasa feat Takie Ndou make a huge returns with Shh

Harare - Zimbabwe's talented singer/songwriter, Jonah Chivasha, makes a welcome return to mainstream music scene with yet another soulful track simply titled 'Shh'.

Featuring the talents of South African singing sensation 'Takie Ndou' the new single has plenty to enjoy.

The new track draws much from Jonah's personal life as he bids farewell to negative energy.
When you listen to the track it is easy to see why people need to put their faith in God for every hardship will come to pass as in the case of Covid-19.

One can also learn the power of positive confession because a bigger part of the song is about the singer saying goodbye to their problems and saying hello to the good things about life.

"I try to write music which is relatable and relevant to people and their everyday lives," he explained about the single.

According to Takie Ndou, it was a joy to work with Jonah from the word go.

"He wrote the song and sent it to me and that time I had tested positive for Covid-19 and the song took me through my healing hence it became a perfect song for me to be on it," Takie said.

Besides Jonah, Takie has worked with other Zimbabwean artists in the likes of Takesure Zama and Kuda.
For those not in the know, Jonah (31) grew up in Bindura as a Pastor's Kid in the AFM church. He started singing in church at a tender age of 5 under the tutelage of his parents.

He recorded his first single Ndinogamuchira in 2015 and that was the beginning of his professional musical journey.

"My musical journey has been an interesting learning curve in which I have learnt to be patient and trust in God.

"I have released a few songs which have generally been successful and I would attribute that to the many years I spend learning under other established musicians before I finally decided to record on my own. That gave me immunity from mistakes that first timers normally make," he said.

On Shh, he collaborated with Takie almost by accident.

"When I sent him a sample of the song I had no idea that Takie had just tested positive for Covid-19 and he was actually in quarantine. The song helped him through this difficult phase and hence it connected us even stronger," he said.

The new single Shh is available on all digital platforms.

Source - Agencies

