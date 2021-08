Entertainment / Music

by Staff reporter

U.K. based Zimbabwe pop-star Flint Bedrock is set to release a new single titled Going Back Home. In a recent interview on British television news channel GB News, Flint talks about the inspiration behind the song."The inspiration behind the song came from the experience of going through lockdown which was an unprecedented sort of situation certainly in my lifetime. It was really crazy and it was just seeing the toll that it took on people, individuals, families etc. We'd never really been broken off from our normal routines, we're used to going to work and socialising and thing like that; but for the first time in most of our lives we weren't able to do that. I think the unique aspect for a lot of people was they only had their immediate family to turn to for comfort and companionship. The need or the importance of family was really highlighted through this. So it's just a song to celebrate family and to encourage people to perhaps spend a little bit more quality time with their families and appreciate them a little bit better," he said.Watch full interview: