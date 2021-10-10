Chipfumo sets Mzansi on fire

Entertainment / Music

by Simbarashe Sithole

Musician Progress Chipfumo and his Sounds of Motherland band thrilled music lovers in Mvurwi on Friday at Mzansi lounge.Following the opening of bars by President Emmerson Mnangagwa last week Chipfumo officially opened Mzansi lounge giving his supporters the much-awaited joy they missed for two years.Although it was very difficult for music lovers to produce vaccination cards at the entrance a number told Bulawayo24.com that they were fully vaccinated."We are very happy to be back at our usual bars and meeting with our best artiste l am fully vaccinated and have no problem much in coming to music shows," Claudious Gupo said."Proggie is just too good l am happy that the President finally uplifted the banning of bars we really enjoyed here and it is good to note that most of us are fully vaccinated," Mavis Shoko said.The music promoter and Mzansi Lounge proprietor Prince Chipenda showed gratitude to the government for the opening of their business."This is good news for us in the entertainment sector imagine we were closed for two years and now we are allowed to operate l would like to thank the government so much," Chipenda said.