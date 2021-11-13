Latest News Editor's Choice


Entertainment / Music

Music promoter dishes out US$3k to Pinjisi

by Simbarashe Sithole
2 hrs ago | Views
Tatenda Pinjiisi
Sungura artiste Tatenda Pinjiisi yesterday  walked away smiling from his Mvurwi show at Mzansi lounge after he was given US$3000 by the bar owner in appreciation  of the musician's music.


Pinjisi wept after receiving  the money since he did not espect such kind of a gift.

He told Bulawayo24.com that covid 19 lockdown had grounded him and several artiste since they could not conduct shows.

"I am still in shock to receive this money, as artistes we were so down after the covid 19lockdown since we could not conduct any live shows," he said.

Mzansi lounge boss Prince Chipenda said he was looking forward to promote up and coming  artistes together with struggling artistes.

"I am targerting up and coming as well as struggling artiste in the case of Pinjisi I saw his potential  and have invited him for a show here in Mvurwi  the response was good from fans as they fairly  attended his show but I felt that was not enough hence I also gave him another US$3k.

However, Pinjisi is back in the  industry and has lined up a number of shows across this country to end the year in style.

Source - Byo24News

Comments


Must Read

Two die in Nyaradzo bus, haulage truck collision

1 hr ago | 294 Views

Armed robbers get away with US$6 000 and R11 600

2 hrs ago | 311 Views

Bulawayo Minister challenges Zimstat on 2022 population census results

2 hrs ago | 173 Views

It's time ratepayers collectively withheld municipal payments until service provision improved

2 hrs ago | 110 Views

Security forces assault police officers over roadblock

2 hrs ago | 1089 Views

Banga laid to rest

21 hrs ago | 1915 Views

Stanbic donates US$15000 haemodialysis machine to Gwanda Provincial Hospital

21 hrs ago | 322 Views

Mining deal ends disastrously

22 hrs ago | 1871 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days