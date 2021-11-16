King of Sungura salutes fans

Entertainment / Music

by Simbarashe Sithole

The King of Sungura Alick Macheso of Orchestra Mberikwazvo band has saluted fans who came for his family show at Jongwe corner this Sunday.

Macheso was filled with joy after seeing a resounding response from his fans who missed him durin the Covid 19 lockdown when live music shows were prohibited."Ndimi varungu Vedu kufara kuonana nyama nemweya zviri pamwepo," he said while on stage.He reminded his band members to respect fans since they are the bosses of the band.Eddie Kanzara one of Macheso's biggest fan thanked God for minimizing covid 19 deaths which prompted government to permit live bands."I want to thank the Almighty God for helping us overcome Covid 19 deaths which has prompted our government to allow live shows, l am so happy to unite with Macheso again," he said ecstatically.Another fan Lampard Matange encouraged the superstar to keep up the good work."Haaa isu tikungoti Macheso bhora mberi, he must keep on doing good and we will definitely support him," said Matange.One of Macheso's promoters Wellington Chikoore popularly knows as Boss Chicco weighed in saying Macheso is people's favorite."The crowd here tells you that Macheso is people's favorite, we are happy that he is meeting his fans and shows have gained momentum," Chicco said.Macheso was supported by Selmor Mutukudzi who performed brilliantly.