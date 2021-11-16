Latest News Editor's Choice


Entertainment / Music

King of Sungura salutes fans

by Simbarashe Sithole
2 hrs ago | Views
The King of Sungura Alick Macheso of Orchestra Mberikwazvo band has saluted fans who came for his family show at Jongwe corner this Sunday.


Macheso was filled with joy after seeing a resounding response from his fans who missed him durin the Covid 19 lockdown when live music shows were prohibited.

"Ndimi varungu Vedu kufara kuonana nyama nemweya zviri pamwepo," he said while on stage.

He reminded his band members to respect fans since they are the bosses of the band.

Eddie Kanzara one of Macheso's biggest fan thanked God for minimizing covid 19 deaths which prompted government to permit live bands.

"I want to thank the Almighty God for helping us overcome Covid 19 deaths which  has prompted our government to allow live shows, l am so happy to unite with Macheso again," he said ecstatically.

Another  fan Lampard Matange encouraged the superstar to keep up the good work. 

"Haaa isu tikungoti Macheso bhora mberi, he must keep on doing good and we will definitely support him," said Matange.

One of Macheso's promoters Wellington Chikoore popularly knows as Boss Chicco weighed in saying Macheso is people's favorite.

"The crowd here tells you that Macheso is people's favorite, we are happy that he is meeting his fans and shows have gained momentum," Chicco said.

Macheso was supported by Selmor Mutukudzi who performed brilliantly.

Source - Byo24News

Comments


Must Read

Five dead bodies found by hunter

12 hrs ago | 3771 Views

Father kills drunk teen son

12 hrs ago | 1895 Views

Bosso won't renew CEO's contract

14 hrs ago | 684 Views

The clarion call is - back to the fields.

14 hrs ago | 344 Views

Letter to my people: You're paying heavy price for coup

14 hrs ago | 1669 Views

Go well my friend, Cde SK

14 hrs ago | 1528 Views

BCC to turn cemetery into solar farm

14 hrs ago | 1062 Views

Malaria cases decline in Matabeleland South

14 hrs ago | 114 Views

National Blankets halts production as tiff with Zimra escalates

15 hrs ago | 810 Views

Sand poachers wreak havoc in Bulawayo

15 hrs ago | 403 Views

Zimbabweans' fear of their oppressors makes them an attractive magnet for dictators!

15 hrs ago | 210 Views

Pastor, colleague nabbed over US$2m theft

15 hrs ago | 954 Views

1893 MHRRM at 5: Birth of 1893 Insingo Regiment Arts

15 hrs ago | 260 Views

Zimbabwe is a prima facie failed state and incapable of self-governing - will we finally take the cure

15 hrs ago | 482 Views

Looming polls heaps pressure on Mnangagwa

15 hrs ago | 753 Views

Graft scandal rocks govt agency

15 hrs ago | 477 Views

Zimbabwe a destination of choice in investments, says Mnangagwa

15 hrs ago | 197 Views

'Zesa owed $15bn by customers'

15 hrs ago | 162 Views

Record wheat harvest for Zimbabwe

15 hrs ago | 325 Views

Zimbabwe angles for US$2,5t African market

15 hrs ago | 63 Views

Zupco creates 7 000 jobs

15 hrs ago | 177 Views

No to drugs, indiscipline, says Mnangagwa

15 hrs ago | 176 Views

Civil servants USD bonus payments start this week

15 hrs ago | 1035 Views

Hubby undresses, bites wife at growth point

20 hrs ago | 2655 Views

Motorists hits five pedestrians, kills three

20 hrs ago | 1990 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days