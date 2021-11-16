Entertainment / Music
Carl Joshua Ncube bounces back
2 hrs ago
Zimbabwe's biggest comedy export Carl Joshua Ncube has victoriously bounced back after a long absence from the public eye and comedy stage.
Ncube, who has featured on Showmax, Comedy Central, CNN and he has given a TED Talk, bounces back with a blockbuster show dubbed F*#k 2021 which is set to be held in the resort town of Victoria Falls next month.
He triumphantly bounces back after taking a heavy blow from depression among other factors which put him in a dark place. Social media fans are overjoyed that the Comedian managed to fight his way out of depression and he is ready to tell his story while entertaining crowds.
Carl is also offering a cookbook titled Chikafu which features his top 100 recipes. The versatile entertainer is also a celebrity chef, graphic designer, and all-around creative.
Writing on Facebook Carl said, "If you pre-order my brand new eBook CHIKAFU by Carl Joshua Ncube before the 15 December launch date then your name will be written inside the book in the THANK YOU section....pre-order price is 900 EcoCash....Whatsapp 0774280810 for details."
Source - Byo24News