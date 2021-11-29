Latest News Editor's Choice


Entertainment / Music

Dj Rabaaz officially unveils Gospel Mbirano

by Simbarashe Sithole
2 hrs ago | Views
South African (SA) based Zimbabwean Gospel musician, Dj Rabaaz, real name Claud Rabson has officially released an EP and supporting videos for his new Gospel Mbirano project.

The new releases are now available on all major social media platforms.

The EP titled Mbirano Yauya has three tracks plus one instrumental.

Title track officially introduces Gospel Mbirano as a follow up to the first Mbirano track Mwari veRudo, off his latest Minana album that is already receiving positive response from listeners.

A fellow Gospel artiste Carol Muzambi, who partook in the Mbirano project did the second track Awesome God. Dj Rabaaz features another fellow gospel artiste Nashe Ayret and his Grade 3 daughter, Shalom on the third track titled Each and Everyday.

"Mbirano is a new musical sound that fuses Zimbabwe's traditional Mbira (African thumb piano) and Amapiano (a new hybrid of SA house music characterized by synths, airy pads and wide percussive bass-lines. When we add Gospel lyrics to this new sound, we have Gospel Mbirano," said the excited artiste who just completed his 3-year bible school studies with CFC International in SA.

Other musicians who worked in the Mbirano project include Nicholas Musonza (electric/acoustic guitars), Takaona Bvure (Mbira Keys) and Cure Massyv on amapiano elements. King Solo produced the audios while Dumisani Mafanise produced all the three videos.

Dj Rabaaz hopes to engage other gospel artistes on the next Mbirano project planned for next year.

Source - Byo24News

Comments


