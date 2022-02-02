Baba Harare, Andy Muridzo in love with Chitungwiza

Entertainment / Music

by Simbabwe Sithole

The combination of Baba Harare and Andy Muridzo has been greatly appreciated by people of Chitungwiza who are coming in large numbers at their family shows.The duo hosted their two last shows of January on Friday at Madangure hotel and received a lot of support.With the curfew having been extended to 00:00hrs music lovers are now a bit comfortable to attend to shows.Muridzo's manager Onisimo Sign and Baba Harare's manager Gift Pedro said they are in love with Chitungwiza because the people there support them."We are so much in love with Chitungwiza because people here support us greatly as u can see this is now our second show in a month we enjoy being here and the combination is working very well," the management said.