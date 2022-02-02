Latest News Editor's Choice


Gushungo lights up Harare South

by Tarisai Mudahondo
6 hrs ago | Views
Controversial Mbira artiste Tatenda Gomwe (Gushungo) pulled a good  crowd yesterday in Southlea park, Harare while  performing  at Blue bar.


Gushungo  has recorded 15 singles and an  album produced by Maselo, 'Ndidane' and 'Mhondoro' featuring Diana Samukange are one of his songs.

Speaking to Bulawayo24.com Gushungo said, "I am impressed with the turn out here in Southlea park and it inspires me that people enjoy my music".

He further clarified allegations that he is a copycat to Andy Muridzo and Jah Prayzer are lies.

"I am not a copycat its just that we share the same type of music rather they are my inspiration," he said.

Gushungo's manager Khanyisa Mthimukulu also highlited that music industry is not easy especially for an upcoming artiste nevertheless they are striving to please their fans.

Source - Tarisai Mudahondo

