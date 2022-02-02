Gushungo lights up Harare South

Entertainment / Music

by Tarisai Mudahondo

Controversial Mbira artiste Tatenda Gomwe (Gushungo) pulled a good crowd yesterday in Southlea park, Harare while performing at Blue bar.

Gushungo has recorded 15 singles and an album produced by Maselo, 'Ndidane' and 'Mhondoro' featuring Diana Samukange are one of his songs.Speaking to Bulawayo24.com Gushungo said, "I am impressed with the turn out here in Southlea park and it inspires me that people enjoy my music".He further clarified allegations that he is a copycat to Andy Muridzo and Jah Prayzer are lies."I am not a copycat its just that we share the same type of music rather they are my inspiration," he said.Gushungo's manager Khanyisa Mthimukulu also highlited that music industry is not easy especially for an upcoming artiste nevertheless they are striving to please their fans.