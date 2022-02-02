WATCH: Mark Ngwazi takes Sungura to another level

Entertainment / Music

by Simbarashe Sithole

Njanja Express boss Mark Ngwazi took Sungura music to another level over the weekend after pulling huge crowds in Mvurwi and Highfield over the weekend.On Saturday he was at Joy Centre Machipisa where a number of people braved the rains and came for his live show.Ngwazi could not hide his joy after seeing a huge crowd and he made everyone jump with his fine tunes.Speaking to Bulawayo24.com after the show Ngwazi said he is working on a seven-track album titled "Nharo nezvine nharo" which should come out this month."I am very happy to note that a lot of people still like Sungura and for my fans l am rewarding them soon with a seven track album,"he said.Njanja Express drummer and vocalist Barnabus Mundipota walked away a rich man after jovial fans gave him wads of cash in appreciation of his talent.Violet Kuziyamisa said Sungura is still marketable since artistes like Ngwazi and Alick Macheso are pulling huge crowds."Sungura is still very marketable as you can see the crowd here we came for Ngwazi although some may want to support Zimdancehall but sungura giants like Macheso still command huge following," she said.