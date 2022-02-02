Latest News Editor's Choice


Entertainment / Music

WATCH: Mark Ngwazi takes Sungura to another level

by Simbarashe Sithole
2 hrs ago | Views
Njanja Express boss Mark Ngwazi took Sungura music to another level over the weekend after pulling huge crowds in Mvurwi and Highfield over the weekend.

On Saturday he was at Joy Centre Machipisa where a number of people braved the rains and came for his live show.



Ngwazi could not hide his joy after seeing a huge crowd and he made everyone jump with his fine tunes.



Speaking to Bulawayo24.com after the show Ngwazi said he is working on a seven-track album titled "Nharo nezvine nharo" which should come out this month.

"I am very happy to note that a lot of people still like Sungura and for my fans l am rewarding them soon with a seven track album,"he said.

Njanja Express drummer and vocalist Barnabus Mundipota walked away a rich man after  jovial fans gave him wads of cash in  appreciation of his talent.

Violet Kuziyamisa said Sungura is still marketable since artistes like Ngwazi and Alick Macheso are pulling huge crowds.

"Sungura is still very marketable as you can see the crowd here we came for Ngwazi although  some may want to support Zimdancehall  but sungura giants like Macheso still command huge following," she said.

Source - Byo24News

Comments


Must Read

Mnangagwa back home from AU summit

2 hrs ago | 246 Views

Gushungo graces Ruwa

2 hrs ago | 378 Views

Broke security guard shoots self

2 hrs ago | 413 Views

LSU staff members declare incapacitation

3 hrs ago | 593 Views

Zimfest Live announces Mukuru as the new headline sponsor for summer event

3 hrs ago | 160 Views

Zimbabwe regime destroying our children's future by denying them education!

3 hrs ago | 205 Views

10 tips to boost PPC performance

3 hrs ago | 107 Views

Who could establish themselves as superstars at the 2022 Cheltenham Festival?

4 hrs ago | 73 Views

Bimha sucked into deadly Zanu-PF wrangle

11 hrs ago | 3462 Views

Chamisa allies acquitted

11 hrs ago | 2270 Views

'Zanu-PF forcing villagers to attend meetings'

11 hrs ago | 1685 Views

BCC threatens to disconnect defaulters

11 hrs ago | 513 Views

Security guard shoots self dead

11 hrs ago | 1829 Views

Fight for Caps turns ugly

11 hrs ago | 1143 Views

Poverty is a tool to retain control

11 hrs ago | 698 Views

Mnangagwa's govt must deal with grievances raised by teachers

11 hrs ago | 536 Views

'Boys suffer sexual abuse in silence'

11 hrs ago | 943 Views

Zimbabwe CSOs lobby for self-regulation

11 hrs ago | 118 Views

Zimbabwe elected into AU's Peace and Security Council

11 hrs ago | 282 Views

Sikhonjwa guns for Bosso chairman post

11 hrs ago | 316 Views

Siziba trounce Sikhonjwa in Bosso election

11 hrs ago | 490 Views

Schools opening today

11 hrs ago | 384 Views

Impounded top-of-the-range vehicles gather dust

11 hrs ago | 801 Views

Suspected thieves shot dead

11 hrs ago | 1133 Views

NPRC to enforce peace pledge ahead of by-elections

11 hrs ago | 208 Views

Petrol getting too expensive in SA

11 hrs ago | 625 Views

The next President of Zimbabwe's name will start with a 'C'

15 hrs ago | 3229 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days