Gushungo graces Ruwa

by Tarisai Mudahondo

Ruwa town was on fire yesterday as Tatenda Gomwe (Gushungo) pledged a free show at Plaka Tavern in Ruwa.The owner of the tavern Khanyisa Mthimukulu expressed gratitude for such a gesture to her bar."Im so happy to host such a talented artiste at my place and my customers are happy too because it's not every day when you find an artiste who can pledge to perform for free, it shows humility", she said.Gushungo said he was ready to climb the ladder of the music industry at a cost."It motivates me that people enjoy my music and l am ready to deliver at any cost and l also thank God for giving me a supportive team that has sail me through", he said.Gushungo and the Scatter band pulled a crowd yesterday and his producer Maselo too was present and got a chance to perform on stage.Speaking to Bulawayo24.com Maselo testified that he is going to give Gushungo all the support he deserves because he is just natural.