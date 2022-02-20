Riky Rick dies?

Entertainment / Music

I'll return a stronger man. This land is still my home. — MR MAKHADO (@rikyrickworld) February 23, 2022

South African hip hop star Ricky Rick has died aged 32 from an apparent suicide, the Sunday World newspaper reports.Riky Rick has the whole of South Africa concerned with a cryptic message he posted on Twitter before the rumours of his death surfaced on the timeline Rumour mongers claim the rapper took his own life after posting the message while some peeps shared that they'll believe that he is death when his family confirms it.At 3.20AM on Wednesday, the Ungazincishi hitmaker tweeted: "I'll return a stronger man. This land is still my home."The Boss Zonke hitmaker has endured a lot of cyber-bullying recently over his marriage and some are saying that's the reason he allegedly ended his own life.Details of his untimely death are still foggy but Sunday World has learnt that the accomplished musician, whose real name is Rikhado Muziwendlovu Makhado, allegedly took his life at his estate home in the north of Joburg on Wednesday morning.Several sources, who spoke to Sunday World, alleged that the muso hung himself with a rope after suffering from severe depression.A source close to the situation alleged that the talented artist was found by his management team at his house at about 8.30am on Wednesday. They rushed him to the nearby hospital as he was still alive."Unfortunately he died when they were en route to the hospital," said the source who did not want to be named.Another source confirmed the death which has robbed Mzansi of another talented musician in the Ungazincishi hitmaker. "It's sad, I am heartbroken, South Africa is poorer without this talented muso," said the source.Riky Rick, 34, is the second celebrity to have died by suicide this year. Veteran actor Patrick Shai was found dead in the garage of his home in January.