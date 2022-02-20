Latest News Editor's Choice


Vee Mhofu takes mbira to Mzansi

by Simbarashe Sithole
Vee Mhofu and Dziva rembira
Mbira musician Vee Mhofu of Dziva rembira is taking his band to Mzansi lounge, Mvurwi tomorrow for a gig.


Having been born in Mashonaland Central province Shamva, Vee Mhofu will be close to his home and is anticipating to meet people from his province.

Speaking to Bulawayo24.com Vee Mhofu said he is excited to be in Mash Central.

"Mashonaland Central is my home and I am very excited to go back home and meet the people of my province, I am promising fire works tomorrow," Vee Mhofu said.

Yesterday he was at Mashwede village in Harare where he mesmerized fans with sweet Mbira music.

Mzansi lounge proprietor Prince Chipenda said he is happy to sponsor Vee Mhofu and is grateful that people in Zimbabwe still appreciate their tradition.

"At Mzansi we are so excited to host Vee Mhofu for the first time and as we go we will be sponsoring him and make sure that people appreciate our tradition," Chipenda said.

"People should always remember that we are Africans and that African way of living should not be eroded by other cultures."

Several artistes have performed at Mzansi lounge and people around Mvurwi appreciate the work being carried by Chipenda.

Source - Byo24News

