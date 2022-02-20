Latest News Editor's Choice


'I am inspired by Macheso,' says Kujo

by Simbarashe Sithole
Zimbabwe's finest bass guitarist Kudakwashe "Kujo" Yanika said he is inspired by  King of Sungura Alick Macheso.


Kujo is in current form at Andy Muridzo's Jeetaz band and has been voted in the top 10 of Zimbabwe's lifestyle magazine bassists since 2020.

He told Bulawayo24.com that he started music while in grade five in Masvingo at church where his father was pastoring.

"I grew up in a Masvingo where my father was pastoring and started music at grade five while playing instruments in church," Kujo said.

"I have always enjoyed playing the bass guitar and l always get my inspiration from the king of Sungura Alick Macheso."

Having worked with Tocky Vibes in 2015 he also joined Baba Harare for three years before finding his home at Jeetaz band.

Kujo said he is happy that Muridzo is giving him the platform to showcase his talent and being noticed by people who are voting for him among the country's top 10 bass guitarists.

"Special thanx goes to my boss Muridzo who gives me the platform to shine and l above all l thank the Almight God for the talent, hopefully l will become the number one bass guitar in the next generation," said the 29-year old Kujo.

Source - Byo24news
Most Popular In 7 Days