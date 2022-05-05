Macheso remembers departed music legends

Entertainment / Music

by Simbarashe Sithole

The king of Sungura Alick Macheso yesterday remembered departed music heroes like Oliver Mtukudzi, Leonard Dembo, System Tazvida, Paul Mpofu, Simon Chimbetu among others by performing one or more songs of the late musicians.The fully packed family show at Jongwe Corner was a thriller.Speaking on the sidelines of the show Macheso's sponsor Wellington "Boss Chicco" Chikoore told Bulawayo24.com that Macheso was proud of the late musicians' legacies."It is good to note that our music icon Macheso is proud of the late musicians' music this is a very good move for other generations especially ama 2000 who some never saw the departed music heroes but are being reminded of how sweet their music was by Machoso," Boss Chicco explainedA staunch Macheso fan Eddie Kadzansa hailed the king of Sungura for his brilliant talent."We can a see that this man is talented he is playing all fallen music heroes' music in their right manner what a talent," said Kadzansa ecstatically.