Madzibaba's Musabvunda album accepted at Mzansi

Entertainment / Music

by Simbarashe Sithole

A number of Sungura fans who flocked Mzansi bar in Mvurwi last night were pleased with Madzibaba's Nicholas Zacharia's latest album Musabvunda.

The album which is being taken by Kiama boys around the country is being accepted well by his fans.Speaking on stage Madzibaba thanked his fans and told them that he still has the energy to perform dispite his age."I would like to thank you all for coming and accepting my latest offering let me assure you that the band is intact and we will keep on giving you sweet music," he said.He was supported by upcomimg Mvurwi sungura artiste Elvis Butau of Mvurwi Challengers crew.Music promoter Prince Chipenda aka Mzansi Boss also thanked people around Mvurwi for supporting the music legend.Today Madzibaba is taking his music to Domboshava where he is expecting to meet with his legions of fans.