Vee Mhofu charms Mashwede

Entertainment / Music

by Simbarashe Sithole in Harare

Mbira musician Virimai "Vee Mhofu" Nhedega is set to take his Dziva reMbire mesmerized fans at Mashwede village in Harare on Wednesday night.The energetic band forced the fully packed Mashwede to the dance floor and several people splashed cash in appreciation of good music by the Mbira artiste.Vee Mhofu is slowly gaining popular in the traditional genre and lamented lack of air play."It is surprising to note that my music is well known by people but it I not played on air," lamented Vee Mhofu."I submitted my music to all radio stations but we get less air time but it is good to note that the music is well accepted by the people who sometimes request it on radio," he said.Vee Mhofu was praised by his fans as he acknowledged their presence by calling on their totems.The soft-spoken musician is aiming higher in the Mbira sector.