Mbirano gets Bethany's nod

Entertainment / Music

by Simbarashe Sithole

One of Zimbabwe's finest Gospel Divas of all time, Bethany Pasinawako Ngolomi has given a 'thumbs up' to the new Gospel Mbirano vibes. The songress features in the track Ndingakutendai Nei from the latest Gospel Mbirano VOL 3 EP & Video offering, released today by DJ Rabaaz.

Speaking on the sidelines of the release, Dj Rabaaz who pioneered the new sound of Gospel Mbirano last year, said it was an exciting experience working with the seasoned Songstress who was a game changer in his new track and has a learnt a lot from the seasoned Diva. "I intend to work with other artistes too in future, even those doing secular music in order to reach out to a wider audience and spread God's word through the new vibe. I believe I have found my ministry in spreading God's word through Gospel music," added the delighted artiste."Mbirano is a new African sound blended with Zim's traditional instrument of mbira and SA's modern sound of Amapiano. If we add Gospel lyrics, we have a new vibe of Gospel Mbirano, says the artiste.Gospel Mbirano VOL 3 EP is the 3rd project released within 6months in a marathon move aimed at keeping momentum of the new sound high. "I feel I have a sizeable and handful content to market this new sound after release of this EP", said the artiste.Born Claud Rabson in Chitungwiza, the SA-based artiste has recorded his 1st 2015 Mwari Makanaka single followed by 5 Gospel albums; Tendeuka, Muvhangeri, Ndaiwana Shamwari, Minana, Gospel Mbirano VOL 2, 2EP's Introducing Gospel Mbirano & current release of Gospel Mbirano VOL 3 EP. The latest offering is distributed under RabSim Records, co-owned by the artiste and fellow musician and Producer King Solo of the Dopiro fame. Most of the artiste's projects is found on major online digital music stores and social media platforms.To learn more or engage further with the artiste on Mbirano, kindly visit the artiste's website on www.djrabaazmusic.com