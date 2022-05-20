Bike thief jailed

Entertainment / Music

by Simbarashe Sithole

A Mudzi man who stole an Agritex motorbike that had been left parked at the door step of Tsabora Maruza 45 was jailed by Mutoko magistrate Elijah Sibanda on Friday.

Joshua Bepe (26) was sentenced to an effective five months in jail after trial.Prosecutor Richard Mbambe told the court that on April 20 around 2300hours Maruza parked the motorbike at his door step and reiterated to bed.He discovered that the bike had been stolen the next day and filed a police report.Investigations by the police proved that Bepe had stolen the bike and was in the next village.They intecepted him and recovered the bike worth US$1600.