Entertainment / Music
DJ Rabaaz launches website
3 hrs ago | Views
The Mbirano gospel master Dj Rabaaz has taken his marketing campaign to another level by launching his official website www.djrabaazmusic.com to help take his new brand of Gospel Mbirano to the borderless digital world.
The artiste pioneered the new sound of Gospel last year which is characterized by the fusion of Zimbabwe's traditional instrument of mbira and South Africa's modern sound of Amapiano, coupled with shakers as the common elements. Since the launch of the new sound, the artiste has done 3 projects comprising the 2021 EP, Introducing Gospel Mbirano with official brand unveiling track, Mbirano Yauya and the 2022 Mbirano Vol 2 11-track album. The latest offering is a 4-track EP titled Mbirano VOL 3 featuring one of Zimbabwe's finest Gospel Divas of all time, Bethany Pasinawako Ngolomi on the song Ndingakutendai Nei.
All his songs can be sampled on his new website and listeners are able to engage with the artiste on this website.
"I will be taking the new sound of Mbirano to the world by releasing an all-English Praise & Worship Album before end of the year", said the artiste.
The artiste can be reached through his launched website for further engagement.
The artiste pioneered the new sound of Gospel last year which is characterized by the fusion of Zimbabwe's traditional instrument of mbira and South Africa's modern sound of Amapiano, coupled with shakers as the common elements. Since the launch of the new sound, the artiste has done 3 projects comprising the 2021 EP, Introducing Gospel Mbirano with official brand unveiling track, Mbirano Yauya and the 2022 Mbirano Vol 2 11-track album. The latest offering is a 4-track EP titled Mbirano VOL 3 featuring one of Zimbabwe's finest Gospel Divas of all time, Bethany Pasinawako Ngolomi on the song Ndingakutendai Nei.
All his songs can be sampled on his new website and listeners are able to engage with the artiste on this website.
"I will be taking the new sound of Mbirano to the world by releasing an all-English Praise & Worship Album before end of the year", said the artiste.
The artiste can be reached through his launched website for further engagement.
Source - Byo24News