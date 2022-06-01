Latest News Editor's Choice


Yaya Saru to grace Macheso's album launch dinner

by Simbarashe Sithole
Actress cum Afro Fusion musician Memo "Yaya Saru" Chinamasa will be part of the performing guests at the King of Sungura Alick Macheso's album launch dinner at Rainbow Towers on Thursday.


Speaking to Bulawayo24.com Yaya Saru of Antique band said it was an honour to perform at a dinner of a legend.

"This invitation means a lot o my music career , it is a big step ahead to my career , we are talking of performing at a dinner function of a legend," she said.

The artiste said her journey in the arts has not been easy and it is people like Macheso who gives her courage to solder on.

"It has  been a long journey of ups and downs but we get courage from legends like Macheso who have been in the industry for a very long time.

One of Macheso's sponsors Wellington Boss Chicco Chikowore weighed in saying Macheso is always ready to assist upcoming artistes 

"Macheso has matured with age as he continues to nature upcoming musicians. Macheso is always ready to work with anyone irrespective of gender. For this executive night dinner show he has chosen to work with Memo and her Antique band. This can only be done by Legends of which baba Shero is one of them. We applaud Macheso for being inclusive and I humbly ask Zimbabweans to appreciate this legend whilst he is still alive. It's not everyday that executives have an opportunity to watch their legend. Thank you Macheso camp for organizing such an even. Let's fill up the HICC VIP launch," he said.

Macheso has titled his new album "Tinosvitswa nashe" and it will be officially launched on Friday at Aquatic Complex in Chitungwiza.

