Peter Moyo mesmerizes Budiriro

Entertainment / Music

by Simbarashe Sithole

Utakataka Express band mesmerized fans in Budiriro 1 yesterday as Peter Moyo interacts with Harare fans.

Having started after 10 pm the band was on fire and gave a best short.The prominent bass guitarist Spenser Kumbulani was absent due to sickness but baba Gari "the shortest man in Zimbabwe" did not disappoint.Shiga Shiga made sure that everyone danced to sweet Sungura by Peter Moyo as he gave the show hype.Today Peter Moyo joins Sulumani Chimbetu in Ruwa for a family show at Mutangadura hide out where a lot of fire works are expected.