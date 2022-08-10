Latest News Editor's Choice


Jah Lemmy on fire

by Simbarashe Sithole
26 mins ago
Rising Traditional musician Ginatsia "Jah Lemmy" Nyamhete is in his best form with his Guruve arts Marimba band.

The band topped Mashonaland Central Chibuku Neshamwari Mashonaland Central province and is hopping to top the national event over the weekend.

Having received overwhelming support on Heroes Day in Chiweshe where he was performing at a music gala organized by Businessman tycoon Tafadzwa Musarara Jah Lemmy is confident of becoming a big brand.

"As Guruve arts Marimba we felt motivated with the support we got from Chiweshe and we give special thanx to Boss Musarara for giving us a platform to perform with top artistes like Mark Ngwazi and Juntal," Jah Lemmy said.

"This weekend we will be battling it out with other provinces in the Chibuku Neshamwari music show and l hope we will top the list since we are in our best form."

In 2012 Jah Lemmy scooped the first prize in the Chibuku Neshamwari show


Source - Byo24News

Most Popular In 7 Days