Singer Trish Nyawo releases Nguwo Chena lyric video

by Mandla Ndlovu
1 hr ago | Views
Zimbabwean born Trish Nyawo has released a lyric video of his hit song Nguwo chena which talks about a poor boy who falls in love with a girl from a royal family and finds it hard to navigate the relationship because of his poor background.

Nyawo popularly known as T1-ne Bouy is a dancehall and conscious reggae artist. His unique vocals have lured many artists into doing collaborations with him.

The chanter is a former Head boy at Key college in Chitungwiza, he also attended school at Specis college and Tafadzwa Primary school.

He started singing in 2011 and his wish is to inspire , teach and motivate everyone through clean and positive music. His music is currently playing on Zimbabwean radio stations and he aims at going regional with his music now in the hands of radio stations in Zambia, Malawi and Mozambique.

He is currently a sales associate with a company based in South Africa.

Nyawo is currently working with Zhomba Entertainment to push his music to greater heights.  Zhomba Entertainment is a talent management agency which has worked with several big names in Zimbabwe and across the borders.

Zhomba Entertainment CEO  Kuziva Mtandiro said the label was happy to work with Nyawo as he is a super talented individual who is set to become the next big hit in the regional musical space.

Mtandiro revealed that the label had already engaged its partners across the region and a plan was already underway to ensure that Nyawo receives adequate AirPlay in the region.

To watch the video follow the link below:





Source - Byo24News
More on: #Zhomba, #Chanter, #Music

