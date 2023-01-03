Jah Lemmy hailed

Entertainment / Music

by Simbarashe Sithole

Guruve community hailed traditional musician Ginatsia "Jah Lemmy" Nyanhete on New Year's Eve and New Year's day by attending his shows resoundingly.Jah Lemmy performed at Guruve hotel on New Year's Eve and Ruyamuro on New Year's day.Guruve South legislator Patrick Dutiro attended Jah Lemmy's show at Guruve hotel and donated gifts to the musician before encouraging him to keep Guruve on the map through his music.Speaking on stage Dutiro said people should keep on supporting Jah Lemmy."We are happy to have a rising artiste like Jah Lemmy in our area we should keep on supporting him because he is putting our area on the map," Dutiro said."Jah Lemmy keep on shinning and as we mark the new year a lot is expected from you."Music promoter and businesswoman Monica "Mai Mabhena " Chikanda promised to give financial support to the Guruve Arts marimba ensemble boss Jah Lemmy."As Guruve hotel we shall continue with our support to this band especially financially, " she added.The musician implored radio stations to play his music."I submitted my music to all radio stations and as of now only National FM is playing my music l am kindly asking other radio stations to also play my music," lamented Jah Lemmy.