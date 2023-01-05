WATCH: Winky D manipulated Holy Ten into singing politics?

Entertainment / Music

by Mzingaye Nxumalo

Hip Hop artist Holy Ten has suggested that Zim Dancehall star Winky D manipulated him into pushing his (Winky) political agenda by featuring him in his song "Ibotso".In an interview with Dj Ollah 7 on Star FM Radio, Holy Ten said "If you have a plan and you want to do something, you have an agenda and you realise that you need an army to achieve the agenda tell the soldiers your whole plan."Earlier before the Star FM Radio interview Holy Ten had tweeted warning activists, journalists and lawyers against politicizing music."Activists, journalists, lawyers - Split opinions will not do any good for a brand that's trying to serve & save everyone so help me by not acting like I've picked a side. Do not politicize a project that I've considered a mere honor to be a part of. I regret it now honestly💔," reads thee tweet.