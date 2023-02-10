All set for the SADC Business of Art Seminar

Entertainment / Music

by Mandla Ndlovu

Harare based record label Zhomba Entertainment will on Sunday host a Twitter space discussing the Business of Art and how artists can monetize their craft.The discussion will be hosted by celebrated media personality Sizwakele Ndlovu popularly known as Zwa.Zwa will be joined by finance expert and musician cum politician Dr Energy Mutodi who will speak on the financial side of Art.Sandton based KayNinestudios Managing Director Khumbu Malinga will also join the discussion and share his experience in the arts and entertainment industry. Muzo Beats from Zambia will also be part of the discussion as well as Skyz Metro FM radio presenter Khaya Moyo.The discussion will be on twitter spaces from 19:00 this Saturday 11 February 2023.To be a part of the discussion you can follow @ngizwakele.Watch the video below as Zwa speaks on the event