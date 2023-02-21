WATCH: SADC artists release Robert Mugabe emotional song

Entertainment / Music

by Mandla Ndlovu

Artists' from Zimbabwe, Zambia and Tanzania came together to release a sombre track in memory of the late founding father of the country Robert Mugabe on the 2023 edition of commemorating his birthday.Mugabe's birthday (21 February) is a NATIONAL Youth Day in Zimbabwe.Artist Nora Momo from Tanzania said it is a great honor and pleasure to work on the Robert Mugabe project as he was a celebrated icon whose legacy impacted the entire SADC region and the entire African continent.Music promoter and producer Dj Tangawizi told this reporter that African artists need to do more to spread the legacy of African heroes and tell the story of Africans in an African voice.He added Robert Mugabe championed Unity, Peace and Development amongst Africans and he is happy to be collaborating with artists from different countries as they celebrate an African icon.WATCH the song below: