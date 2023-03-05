Latest News Editor's Choice


Entertainment / Music

British Council funds African artists with £700 000

by Mandla Ndlovu
05 Mar 2023 at 15:31hrs | Views
The British Council's Sub-Saharan Arts programme  has announced the success of its Culture Exchange open call for grants, an initiative that connects and promotes cultural exchanges through art.

According to a press release in possession of this publication by providing grants to cultural organizations and artists in Sub-Saharan Africa and the United Kingdom (UK), the programme supports art creation and collaboration, networking and market development as well as  opportunities for digital collaboration.  

Out of the 68 projects being undertaken across Africa and the UK totalling over £700,000, 17 are based in East Africa, 25 in Southern Africa and 29 in West Africa.

Melody Sango, the Programme Manager for Culture Connects in Sub-Saharan Africasaid, "The open call which ran from July 2021 to February 2022, saw a number of grants ranging from £5,000 to £30,000 individually being administered in ten African countries and the four UK nations.

"Through these grants, creatives had the opportunity to partner to develop new pieces of collaborative work which would showcase different parts of the Arts sector in their respective countries, focusing not only on their similarities but also the differences that contribute to knowledge of the arts sectors in their respective countries".  

Artists and organizations from the Southern Africa region, West Africa region and East Africa Region who are beneficiaries of the grant expressed excitement and appreciation for the work that was done by the British Council.

Below is the full list of the grantees from Southern Africa Region

1.    Music As a Business by Pilato (ZAM)
2.    Decolonising The Understanding of Zambian IP and increasing Production Rights Ownership by Robyn AGATHA phiri (UK)
3.    Theatre Without Boarders by Patsime Trust (ZIM)
4.    Wind of Change by Kay Media (ZIM) & Writing west Midlands (UK)
5.    From Literacy to Literature:Overcoming Barriers by Social Healing & Accountability Research (SHARE) (ZIM) &Research (SHARE) ZIM
6.    Iwear My Culture by Gilmore Qhawe Khumalo (ZIM)
7.    eMoyeni Digital Storytelling II by Gilmore Qhawe Khumalo (ZIM)
8.    South Africa graffiti archive by Cale Waddacor
9.    Embody: An experimental movement series by Mkutaji (SA)
10.    Social therapy by Nomawonga Khumalo(SA)
11.    Visual freelancers by Siyabonga MKHOLO (SA)
12.    The Cradle of humanity by Linda Linda Brogan (UK)
13.    Let the Emerald Village carry me by Sehembile Msezane (SA) & Janine Francois (UK)
14.    The Zebra crossings by Francesca Matthys (SA) , Yogin Sullaphen & Daniel Martin (UK)
15.    Nocturnal creatures by  Kieron Jina (SA)
16.    Africa/UK Inkubator by Short Story Day Africa (SA) & Laxfield Literary Associates (UK)
17.    Syria Material by //**Faith Kinniar
18.    Mxshi Mo and More Time Records by More Time Records (UK) ,Mxshi Mo (SA) & Kamva Collective (SA)
19.    Representing the Archive by Magnum Photos (UK) & VANSA (SA)
20.    VANSA Archive Fellow and knowledge share programme by Radar (UK) & VANSA (SA)
21.    Diversity in Dance by Artscape Theatre (SA) , Edinburgh Jazz and Blues Festival (UK)
22.    Despite that by Arrow SA (SA) & Beyond Face (UK)
23.    Stories we tell by Sibikwa Arts Centre and Lyric Hammersmith
24.    Landedness by Primary (UK) & The Ungovernable/MADEYOULOOK(SA)
25.    Never seen - the experience of recognising a situation in some way, yet it seems novel and unfamiliar  by Karren Visser (UK) & Lois Strachan (SA)



Source - Byo24News

Must Read

Beitbridge to enhance Zimbabwe - South Africa one stop border

3 hrs ago | 96 Views

Simba Makoni steps down

4 hrs ago | 673 Views

Obama of Zimbabwean politics accused of not paying maintenance

4 hrs ago | 435 Views

'Zimbabweans in the diaspora must be allowed to vote'

4 hrs ago | 145 Views

Mphoko's son fights discharge dismissal

5 hrs ago | 336 Views

Court blocks the release of Zimbabwe's electronic voters roll to the public

5 hrs ago | 469 Views

Mugabe's daughter files for divorce

5 hrs ago | 796 Views

Models in drug storm

5 hrs ago | 241 Views

'Dunderhead' Chiwenga asking WHO to stem nurse haemorrhage - Wasting time treating symptom, treat the Mafiosi disease

6 hrs ago | 366 Views

Al Jazeera and relations between Zimbabwe and Qatar

10 hrs ago | 1149 Views

Are today's 'Pan Africanists' the most colonially-brainwashed?

13 hrs ago | 296 Views

Religion influences politics

13 hrs ago | 285 Views

Brothers pull out an unlicensed gun in gold fight

13 hrs ago | 814 Views

Fake landladies in soup for fraud

13 hrs ago | 790 Views

Who wants to kill David Coltart?

17 hrs ago | 3084 Views

Mnangagwa ally 'defies' mining ban

18 hrs ago | 2179 Views

Zimbabwe police must root out rogue officers

18 hrs ago | 758 Views

Man commits suicide over mounting debts

18 hrs ago | 1903 Views

'Zifa officials a confused lot'

18 hrs ago | 524 Views

Churches join voter registration blitz

18 hrs ago | 572 Views

RBZ frets over Al Jazeera graft exposé

18 hrs ago | 1244 Views

SeedCo boss' messy divorce exposed in court

18 hrs ago | 1917 Views

Man steals US$76,000 church funds

18 hrs ago | 928 Views

Govt stops billing HCC over Pomona waste

18 hrs ago | 517 Views

Chinese national arrested over 30t lithium loot

18 hrs ago | 885 Views

Mohadi implores councils to promote waste recycling

18 hrs ago | 79 Views

Pumula South suburb under Zoonoses threat

18 hrs ago | 711 Views

Government recruits 2 500 teachers

18 hrs ago | 355 Views

Mnangagwa appoints Ambassador to Namibia

18 hrs ago | 467 Views

Gweru town clerk challenges suspension

18 hrs ago | 174 Views

Zimparks to waiver entry for school children

18 hrs ago | 127 Views

Tobacco auction floors open tomorrow

18 hrs ago | 108 Views

Police inspector in court for selling guns to public

18 hrs ago | 456 Views

WHO pledges to help Zimbabwe beat health brain drain

18 hrs ago | 274 Views

Public workers want Parly to investigate PSMAS

18 hrs ago | 87 Views

Local varsity pioneers road tolling system

18 hrs ago | 289 Views

Inquiry into ZACC commissioner begins

18 hrs ago | 227 Views

WATCH: Obama of Zimbabwean politics says he will win the Presidency with 74%

06 Mar 2023 at 21:31hrs | 968 Views

Jonathan Moyo dismisses the notion that there are no sanctions against Zimbabwe

06 Mar 2023 at 21:23hrs | 1491 Views

Ramaphosa's money hidden in couch 'was not declared to Sars'

06 Mar 2023 at 17:57hrs | 958 Views

Biti's US$1m lawsuit hearing moved to March 31

06 Mar 2023 at 17:54hrs | 493 Views

Biti seeks to stop assault trial proceedings

06 Mar 2023 at 17:53hrs | 131 Views

Netherlands to tour Zimbabwe for Super League series

06 Mar 2023 at 17:46hrs | 217 Views

Madinda Ndlovu returns to Highlanders

06 Mar 2023 at 17:34hrs | 2182 Views

Minister Chitando stranded as Qatar Airways plane grounded in Zambia

06 Mar 2023 at 17:25hrs | 4267 Views

Zimbabwean sangoma kidnapped and forced to say he is 'a fake healer'

06 Mar 2023 at 17:17hrs | 934 Views

Mnangagwa's govt accused of shutting civic space ahead of 2023 elections

06 Mar 2023 at 15:13hrs | 455 Views

Biti application premature

06 Mar 2023 at 15:02hrs | 235 Views

Woman poisons 7-month-old-baby

06 Mar 2023 at 15:02hrs | 386 Views

Zimbabwe Power Company increases power generation

06 Mar 2023 at 15:01hrs | 1228 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days