Watch: Mark Ngwazi tours UK

by Simbarashe Sithole
2 hrs ago | Views
Sungura giant Mark Ngwazi and his Njanja Express band are touring the United Kingdom this weekend for the first time.

Ngwazi will share the stage with various Zimbabwean artistes like Holy Ten, Gemma Grifits, Seh Calaz, Enzo Ishal, Ndunge Yout, among others.

Speaking to Bulawayo24.com Ngwazi said he is delighted to go international and is promising fire works.

"As Njanja we are very happy to go to UK we are going to do our best since it is our first time people should come and watch live Sungura in Leicester, UK."

Ngwazi bid farewell to his Zimbabwean fans in Mbare yesterday.




Source - Byo24News

