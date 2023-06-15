Latest News Editor's Choice


Entertainment / Music

USA-based Zimbabwean Afro-pop star MUNYAA to put Afro-pop on the map

by Caden Traw
31 mins ago | Views
Musician MUNYAA (Munya Mambira) produces Afro-pop, but more specifically Amapiano music. (Daily Emerald/Kemper Flood)
Born and raised in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe, 21-year-old singer/songwriter MUNYAA (Munya Mambira) is here to put Afro-pop on the map.

After just three years of living here, he's already leaving his mark.

"Afro-pop? I brought that to Eugene," MUNYAA said with unapologetic confidence.

Despite having been involved in music professionally since the age of 10, he released his first single just last year called "moyongcwele (ft. 2 Yung)."

This single shows a remarkable amount of maturity, both production-wise and melodically.

Densely textured with groovy bass lines, pulsing drum beats and soothing guitars on top of MUNYAA's silky-smooth vocal melodies combine for a relaxing listen.

On top of MUNYAA's natural ability to pen lyrics and a melody, he can also be credited as a co-producer for the track.

The African sounds are evident in his stylistic choices.

He created the rough draft of the beat on his own, contributing the live guitars and drum beats that you can hear in the song.

He then sends the beat to a producer in Zimbabwe named Marshall Bryant, a.k.a Magic.

For almost all of his life, MUNYAA knew that music was his calling. He grew up in a musical family, with both of his parents being musicians.

In particular, his father played a massive role in inspiring him to become a professional musician.

"My dad was in a band called Bongo Love that traveled the world to play music," MUNYAA said.

"He played percussion, other African instruments and he was also the lead singer of the band."

MUNYAA is not just an Afro-pop artist, however. Since he has been making music for nearly half of his life, he has had time to explore other genres of music.

Growing up in Bulawayo, he initially made hip-hop music, while later transferring his styles to Afro-pop and Amapiano, which is a subgenre of South African house music.

Part of the reason for that switch came when he moved to the United States.

Hip-hop has been a mainstay here in the United States, and MUNYAA recognizes how difficult it is to make it to the top in that genre.

"There's Kendrick Lamar, bro," MUNYAA said.

"I didn't feel the same, you know? To really connect with roots, switching to Amapiano music when I moved to the U.S. just felt right to me."

MUNYAA has proven through his music that he is capable of writing an immediately catchy song — but what else about him makes him so exciting?

One thing that is obvious to the ears upon hearing "moyongcwele" is that the song is not in English.

MUNYAA sings in the Ndebele and Zulu languages, two of the 16 official languages of Zimbabwe.

Something that comes with songwriting in that language (at least in the United States) is that the majority of the people you perform to will not understand what you're singing about.

Enter dance! MUNYAA is a captivating performer, and not only because of his musical abilities.

"A big reason why I dance when I perform is to keep the audience's eyes on me," MUNYAA said.

"I don't always sing in English which can make my music hard to understand, so dance for me is a way to keep the audience engaged with my music."

A primary message that MUNYAA wants to convey with his music is simply to have fun. "It's refreshing, you know? It's the music for people who like to have fun, and for champions, too," MUNYAA said about his music.

It is clear through MUNYAA's mindset that he has high aspirations.

His music is a must-listen for those who want to hear new styles of music in Eugene.

In his sophisticated production choices matched with instantly memorable choruses and melodies, he is destined for greatness, both locally in Eugene and worldwide.

"I just wanna be everywhere, bro. Everywhere. I make music for the world."

Future releases will be announced on his Instagram account, @munya_mambira___official.


Source - Daily Emerald
More on: #Munyaa, #Afro_pop

Comments


Must Read

'Zanu-PF is pursuing our candidates,' says Chamisa

35 mins ago | 117 Views

'Green Bombers' threaten to beat up 'unpatriotic' CIO, police officers

35 mins ago | 128 Views

'Prepare for Chamisa victory,' says Siziba

36 mins ago | 85 Views

CCC candidates selection latest

36 mins ago | 146 Views

Mnangagwa begs for church votes

37 mins ago | 43 Views

Cholera hits wedding guests in Zimbabwe

37 mins ago | 52 Views

Mhona in driver's licence scam

37 mins ago | 78 Views

Ngarivhume's Transform Zimbabwe rallies behind Chamisa

38 mins ago | 28 Views

Threats against teachers show that Zanu-PF is biggest obstacle to free, fair polls

38 mins ago | 30 Views

Chamisa fingered in Harare City Council recruitment storm

38 mins ago | 38 Views

Ama2K turn up 4ED

39 mins ago | 21 Views

New city for 30 000 residents on the cards in Zimbabwe

39 mins ago | 57 Views

Machaya acquitted

40 mins ago | 28 Views

PPC grim warning for Zimbabwe operations

40 mins ago | 37 Views

Zanu-PF names candidates for Matebeleland North provincial council

40 mins ago | 23 Views

Doctors and Nurses 4ED treat residents in New Lobengula

41 mins ago | 8 Views

Zimbabwe consumer demand remains firm despite currency depreciation

41 mins ago | 18 Views

Bongani Mafu praises Knox Mutizwa

41 mins ago | 24 Views

Zimbabwe detractors target Chinese investors

42 mins ago | 18 Views

Chamisa was desperate to see the back of Tendai Biti?

42 mins ago | 92 Views

Nyamuzihwa Mucheche declared a national hero

43 mins ago | 42 Views

Dealer loses gold, cash to robbers

44 mins ago | 29 Views

Zimbabwe tourist arrivals jump 108% in Q1

45 mins ago | 10 Views

ZEC invites nominations for women, youth quota

45 mins ago | 13 Views

China takes next step in currency globalisation

46 mins ago | 28 Views

Jabulani Sibanda likens opposition to the devil

46 mins ago | 41 Views

Mnangagwa claims economic sabotage by 'detractors'

46 mins ago | 22 Views

Mnangagwa tainted and haunted by unfulfilled 2018 promises

15 hrs ago | 897 Views

'Establishment of haphazard shopping malls must stop'

15 hrs ago | 710 Views

Tshwane residents to embark on week-long protest against immigration

16 hrs ago | 1216 Views

Comprehensive win for Zimbabwe cricket team

16 hrs ago | 504 Views

Biti's defeat sends shock waves within CCC

16 hrs ago | 3762 Views

Chamisa'S CCC selection process has been tricky and could cause turbulence

16 hrs ago | 1393 Views

Mnangagwa's cost-of-living nightmare terribly deepens

16 hrs ago | 1447 Views

Lithium war erupts in Zimbabwe

16 hrs ago | 1402 Views

Three appear in court for Illegal Gold Mining

18 hrs ago | 155 Views

Call for election boycott over hefty nomination fees

22 hrs ago | 638 Views

Mnangagwa takes campaign trail to Anglican Church

22 hrs ago | 397 Views

West Bromwich Albion target Nakamba after Luton Town heroics

22 hrs ago | 1160 Views

Charges against CCC activists thrown out

23 hrs ago | 813 Views

Polygamist ordered to stop abusing wife

23 hrs ago | 501 Views

Duo acquitted on Mopa charges

23 hrs ago | 186 Views

Mnangagwa fooled us

23 hrs ago | 811 Views

Charumbira sex attack saga deepens

23 hrs ago | 1067 Views

CCC finalises candidates selection

23 hrs ago | 595 Views

Innscor splashes US$109m on expansion projects

23 hrs ago | 335 Views

Zimbabwe consumers in a fix

23 hrs ago | 201 Views

Grammy Award for Mapfumo?

23 hrs ago | 145 Views

Uproar over Mthuli Ncube's projects

23 hrs ago | 320 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days