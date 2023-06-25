Pamire tops Radio Zimbabwe legends list

Entertainment / Music

by Simbarashe Sithole

Rising Sungura Musician Tyson Pamire Chimurambe topped the Sungura legends list on Radio Zimbabwe with his Dhimba song.The Mvurwi musician got 520 votes on his song beating the second artiste Gift Chineya's Chiuya song with more than 200 votes.Pamire was happy to top the list for the first time and thanked people who voted for him."I am very happy to top the list and topping the list for the first time, Pamire said."I would like to thank Mvurwi people who voted in their numbers and some fans from outside Mvurwi may they keep supporting me," he added.Gift Chikuse of Hard Talk group Mvurwi who was instrumental in mobilizing votes for Pamire said the musician is going places with his Dhimba song."We are happy as Mvurwi people our very own local artiste has done it, we hope he will do all the more," Chikuse said.Pamire is recording his second album which he said, he is yet to divulge more about it.