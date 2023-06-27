Pamire tops Sungura legends again

Latest News Editor's Choice


by Simbarashe Sithole
Sungura musician Tyson Pamire Chimurambe of Lullaby Express topped the Sungura legends top 20 list yesterday.


The Mvurwi based musician is in cloud nine after receiving 360 votes to beat Gift Chineya who was second with 193 votes for his "Chiuya" song.

Lullaby Express boss  is noticing great change in his career since various radio stations like National FM, radio Mozambique and Radio Zimbabwe.

Speaking to this publication he said his song Dhimba has also joined another radio station Platinum FM for top 20 chart where he will be racing with other top artiste like Dorcas Moyo and Kudzi Nyakudya.

"I am so happy that people are receiving  my Dhimba song as l am joining another challenge on Mashonaland West community radio Platinum FM for top 20  chart," Pamire said.

He said his song Dhimba teaches people to be humble when he says "Dhimba kushaya besu usati inyana."

"This song is there to teach people to be humble because silence is golden."

Music promoter Shingirai "Boss Shungers" Run'anga pledged to assist the musician.

"I am humbled by the artiste's rising and as a musical promoter I am pledging my support inform of instruments," Boss Shungers said.

Most Popular In 7 Days