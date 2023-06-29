Latest News Editor's Choice


Jah Lemmy eyes Mozambique

by Simbarashe Sithole
TRADITIONAL musician Ginatsia "Jah Lemmy" Nyanhete is set to go to Mozambique in a fortnight for shows and shooting of his Mudzimu video.

The Guruve arts marimba ensemble boss said he is going to market Zimbabwe in the neighbouring country.

"We are going to Chimoi, Mozambique on July 17 where will perform for days before shooting one video titled Mudzimu which l featured Mozambique based artiste Mwana wamudhara," Jah Lemmy said.

Jah Lemmy has been performing in Mash Central and Harare in Zimbabwe.

He is not new to Mozambique since he recorded the song Mudzimu there and he commands huge following there.

The artiste said he will perform at Chivavaya Night Club in Guruve soon after his return as a way of meeting his hommies.

"After my Mozambican trip it is always good to start performing back home hence l will perform at Chivavaya nightclub the last Friday of this month," he added.

Source - Byo24New

Most Popular In 7 Days