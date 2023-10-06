Latest News Editor's Choice


Entertainment / Music

Dj Rabaaz Releases 15-track Album

by Simbarashe Sithole
2 hrs ago | Views
Dj Rabaaz
Pioneer of Gospel Mbirano music brand,Claud "Dj Rabaaz" Rabson has today released a 15-track album, the biggest single project so far in his musical career. 


Titled 'Gospel Mbirano Unlimited', the album consists of tracks; Handirare, Marudo Echokwadi, Bvuma Kutenda, NaJesu Zvinobuda Chete, Nguva Yekutenda, Famba NaJesu, Zvaunoda Akuitire, Huya Uone, Chigumbu, Mwari Ndiye Mukuru  Ndinovimba Nemi and hymn-based tracks, Makanaka and Tichasanganiswa that features fellow Gospel artiste Nashe Ayret. Asked what message fans can expect from this new album, the artiste was quick to say, "I still sing milk of God's Word aimed at both believers and non-believers of Christ Jesus. My message is not very deep but is there just to remind and give ourselves hope through Christ Jesus, who  according to the Holy Bible in John 14: 6 is the way and the truth and the life and no one comes to our Heavenly Father except through him.

The South African-based Zimbabwean Gospel artiste pioneered the new Gospel Mbirano sound in 2021 by fusing or blending Gospel music with Zimbabwe's traditional instrument of mbira and South Africa's modern elements of Amapiano and other Afrobeats elements. 

People who worked on this year-long project consist of   Co-Producer King Solo of the Dopiro fame, fellow Gospel musicians Carol Muzambi and Nashe Ayret on backing vocals, guitarist Nicholas Musonza and Cure Massyv on Amapiano elements. Other Gospel Mbirano projects done in the past include maiden Mbirano single Mwari Verudo,  EP's 'Introducing Gospel Mbiranos & 'Ndingakutendai Nei' featuring Bethany Pasinawako Ngolome and  full albums Gospel Mbirano Vol2 & Gospel Mbirano Praise. All these projects can be sampled on all major digital music and social media platforms under Dj Rabaaz Music.

The artiste is not new in the musical industry, having played as a drummer in the past for Mambakwedza, a band formed in the 90's at Zimbabwe College of Music with Mbira maestro Sydney Maratu and Reggae star King Isaac, Noel Zembe, Bulk Spirits, late Franco Hodobo and Mozambiquean duo of Theresa and the late Awendile of the Asante Sana fame just to name some but a few.

Source - Byo24News

Must Read

Man demands lobola refund after wife runs off with pastor

5 hrs ago | 330 Views

Freddy Gwala returns

5 hrs ago | 337 Views

Peacemaker axed in party brawl

5 hrs ago | 178 Views

Cops who fled hooligans at Barbourfields not cowards, says police spokesperson

5 hrs ago | 212 Views

ICT Permanent Secretary ignores Mnangagwa directive barring international travel

5 hrs ago | 289 Views

Harare Mayor vows to push CCC, Zanu-PF out of Mupedzanhamo

5 hrs ago | 223 Views

Zimbabwe may starts lithium car batteries production

5 hrs ago | 120 Views

Zanu-PF wins BY-ELECTION

5 hrs ago | 318 Views

CCC candidate dumps Chamisa for Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 277 Views

Prophetess kidnaps a baby at a shrine

5 hrs ago | 50 Views

Flea with no legs cannot hear, is a fallacy. So too is, Chamisa did us a favour participating in 2023 elections

17 hrs ago | 1175 Views

Ex-soldier bashes cop, resists arrest

06 Oct 2023 at 22:18hrs | 1497 Views

Bees chase family searching for stolen cows in Bulawayo

06 Oct 2023 at 21:32hrs | 1652 Views

Prophet 'rapes' woman under pretext of healing her

06 Oct 2023 at 21:11hrs | 1016 Views

Mnangagwa appoints line ministries permanent secretaries

06 Oct 2023 at 21:10hrs | 973 Views

Mnangagwa sidesteps media after being quizzed on ZEP

06 Oct 2023 at 21:09hrs | 1181 Views

South Africa launches new security force to seal off ‘porous' Beitbridge border

06 Oct 2023 at 21:07hrs | 629 Views

Open letter to Home Affairs Minister Kazembe

06 Oct 2023 at 15:04hrs | 1087 Views

If Ramaphosa was firm with Mnangagwa, he wouldn't need a border authority!

06 Oct 2023 at 13:56hrs | 806 Views

Drama at funeral man stabs villager

06 Oct 2023 at 13:11hrs | 1612 Views

Chamisa stuffed CCC with unpopular, filthy rich cronies, says secretary general

06 Oct 2023 at 06:47hrs | 3969 Views

Ex-Harare mayor stabbed

06 Oct 2023 at 06:45hrs | 3328 Views

G40 member's US$840,000 claim dismissed

06 Oct 2023 at 06:44hrs | 1072 Views

29-year-old Zimbabwean single mother of 2 defies odds to work as truck driver in Europe

06 Oct 2023 at 06:43hrs | 1920 Views

Zanu-PF engages police to recover party vehicles

06 Oct 2023 at 06:42hrs | 1910 Views

Truck crushes owner

06 Oct 2023 at 06:41hrs | 1853 Views

Mnangagwa meets Ramaphosa

06 Oct 2023 at 06:40hrs | 404 Views

Govt using lawfare to cement power, says Amnesty International

06 Oct 2023 at 06:40hrs | 273 Views

Zimbabwe gold deliveries up 26% in September

06 Oct 2023 at 06:39hrs | 158 Views

Victoria Falls lodge named among Southern Africa's best

06 Oct 2023 at 06:38hrs | 881 Views

Zimbabwean man comes back from the brink after open heart surgery in India

06 Oct 2023 at 06:37hrs | 460 Views

Gold rush in Gweru suburb

06 Oct 2023 at 06:37hrs | 658 Views

Beitbridge modernisation charms Ramaphosa, Motsoaledi

06 Oct 2023 at 06:37hrs | 586 Views

Jim Kunaka re-joins Zanu-PF

06 Oct 2023 at 06:36hrs | 629 Views

Zimbabwe police defends controversial transfers, redeployments of members

06 Oct 2023 at 06:35hrs | 213 Views

Bosso chairman calls for calm

06 Oct 2023 at 06:35hrs | 276 Views

Zimbabwe - South Africa agree on one-stop border

06 Oct 2023 at 06:34hrs | 336 Views

Zimbabwe central bank to flag suspected terrorists

06 Oct 2023 at 06:33hrs | 343 Views

Zimbabwe gold-backed tokens enter market

06 Oct 2023 at 06:32hrs | 380 Views

Zimbabwe's air traffic passenger volume sees 13,4% uptick

06 Oct 2023 at 06:32hrs | 43 Views

Zimbabwe's Bikita Minerals sitting on 65 million tonnes of lithium

06 Oct 2023 at 06:31hrs | 199 Views

Man kills friend with cue stick

06 Oct 2023 at 06:06hrs | 573 Views

Bid to kill a mysterious snake claims two

06 Oct 2023 at 05:57hrs | 1509 Views

CCC interim launches a blistering attack on Ostallos Siziva

05 Oct 2023 at 19:59hrs | 1524 Views

Power FM boss DJ Scott suspended for sex advances on subordinate

05 Oct 2023 at 19:52hrs | 917 Views

Mnangagwa appoints ZACC boss Matanda-Moyo as new Prosecutor General

05 Oct 2023 at 19:52hrs | 644 Views

Zimbabwe businessman sues Zambian police after 8-day 'unlawful' detention

05 Oct 2023 at 19:51hrs | 557 Views

Zipra identifies 100 seized properties

05 Oct 2023 at 19:50hrs | 874 Views

Zimbabweans rejects Mbuya Nehanda note as inflation soars

05 Oct 2023 at 19:50hrs | 964 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days