Latest News Editor's Choice


Entertainment / Music

Stanbic supports artists to maximise their talents for financial gain

by Agencies
14 hrs ago | Views
Stanbic Bank Zimbabwe
Harare, 11 October 2023 - Leading financial services institution, Stanbic Bank Zimbabwe is committed to propping up musicians and other creative artists and help them to maximize on their talents for their financial benefit.

The Standard Bank Group subsidiary laid the foundation to achieve this goal by bankrolling the music business conference which ran for two days before the just-ended Stanbic Bank Jacaranda Music Festival kicked off.

Held on Wednesday and Thursday last week, the Stanbic Bank Jacaranda Business Conference sought to conscientize musicians and other creative artists on how to get financial returns or benefits from their talents.

Stanbic Bank was represented by its Head of Enterprise Banking, Auxillia Kambasha, Enterprise Banking Team Leader, Janet Nyakunengwa and incubator hub leader Paidamoyo Dzirutwe.

Kambasha told the more than 30 musicians and artists who attended the business conference how Stanbic Bank has put innovation to the fore in its quest to be the preferred financial services provider.

Speaking on "the role of innovation in fostering revenue streams and business opportunities for creative professionals", Kambasha said the arts, just as in banking, needed to adopt innovation as the foundation for their business and financial growth.

She said innovation is premised on doing things differently on the back of constantly keeping fingers on the pulse of technological changes.

Kambasha said from a banking perspective, Stanbic has evolved by embracing innovation, a situation which has seen it establish, among many other strategies, a fully-fledged division which supports Small to Medium Enterprises (SMEs).

"Innovation has seen Stanbic bank evolve from offering traditional corporate banking to now having a division for SMEs. Through this division we have innovative solutions for SMEs and there is no doubt that some artists fall into this category, and we are on hand to nurture them by making them understand their environment and how they can achieve maximum business and financial return on their talents," said Kambasha.

She said Stanbic introduced online banking as it embraced innovation and that this has now evolved to become the institution’s biggest transaction platform where creatives can access their account 24/7 in the comfort of their homes or on tour.

She said another product which shows innovation on the part of Stanbic bank was Unayo - a solution through which artists can make payments even for stipends at zero cost.

Kambasha said apart from Unayo and online banking, Stanbic bank established the Innovation Hub whose primary objective is to foster the growth of emerging and upcoming SMEs with a view to nurture them into fully fledged corporates within a decade.

She encouraged artists to make use of the Incubator hub as it was the ideal set up for creatives where they get invaluable advice on how to run their business.

Stanbic Bank Jacaranda Festival Manager, Tariro Chaniwa aka Tariro Negitare said the business conference was aimed at plugging the business gaps faced by artists.

Chaniwa said the conference was aimed at broadening the business horizons of artists and get them to appreciate that they have numerous revenue streams while at the same time helping them become bankable against the background of know your Clients (KYC) requirements by financial services institutions.

South African musical icon, Yvonne Chaka Chaka was Guest of Honour, and she shared her experience on creative legacy touching on issues such as artistic contributions, cultural impact mentorship and philanthropy.

Chaka Chaka emphasised the need for artists to know their business rights and guard against being taken advantage of.

She said artists, particularly female ones, needed to be self-sufficient while it is a fact that corporates need to support the livelihood of artists.

The conference covered topics such as: music business models of the future, emerging trends, and models in the creative sector; shaping the future, envisioning an inclusive creative landscape for women, actionable steps to drive change; music technology and the role of innovation in fostering revenue streams and business opportunities for creative partners.

The last day saw artists being taken through topics on Music business support network, industry partnerships and access to new markets; the power of the media in fueling creative entrepreneurship and crafting compelling narratives; and nurturing creativity through exploring mental health and well-being in the creative sector.


Source - Agencies

Must Read

Zanu-PF denies sponsoring CCC recalls from parliament, councils

3 hrs ago | 502 Views

Dembare awarded abandoned match with Highlanders

3 hrs ago | 244 Views

Chamisa calls for political dialogue with Zanu-PF

5 hrs ago | 1612 Views

CCC urged to resolve its internal problems

5 hrs ago | 559 Views

Chamisa aligned pastors blast Jacob Mudenda's partisan conduct

5 hrs ago | 762 Views

Mighty Warriors reach COSAFA Cup semi-finals

5 hrs ago | 265 Views

Zimbabwe's post-election reports show significant drop in electorate turnout

5 hrs ago | 175 Views

Zimbabwe prisons target food self-sufficiency

5 hrs ago | 96 Views

Chamisa in strategic blunder

5 hrs ago | 961 Views

Zimbabwe fuel most expensive in Sadc

5 hrs ago | 249 Views

UN tells Zimbabwe to make changes to attract FDI

5 hrs ago | 262 Views

Zifa in embarrassing friendly U-turn

5 hrs ago | 237 Views

Is democracy effective in Zimbabwe?

5 hrs ago | 64 Views

Zanu-PF affiliate targets Mumba

5 hrs ago | 596 Views

Mr Teen Zimbabwe dethroned over US$30

5 hrs ago | 116 Views

Zimbabwe police under-resourced

5 hrs ago | 76 Views

Zimbabwe circus continues

5 hrs ago | 248 Views

Mutsvangwa replaced at war vets chair

5 hrs ago | 749 Views

Zimra struggling to clear long queues at Forbes Border Post

5 hrs ago | 149 Views

Access finance businessmen's legal battle takes new twist

5 hrs ago | 120 Views

Mnangagwa's son warns against Nehanda ZWL$50 note snub

5 hrs ago | 386 Views

'Chamisa's withdrawal from Parly an empty thunder'

5 hrs ago | 250 Views

Mnangagwa slams foreign-funded opposition parties

5 hrs ago | 155 Views

Misguided PSL find Peter Muduhwa found guilty for failing to protect match officials

5 hrs ago | 106 Views

Zimbabwe mulls regulating political parties

5 hrs ago | 139 Views

Hlanganani kicks off

5 hrs ago | 26 Views

Chamisa has no one to blame but wapusa wapusa

5 hrs ago | 218 Views

Ramaphosa condemns attacks on foreigners

5 hrs ago | 189 Views

'CCC internal disputes are not a constitutional crisis in Zimbabwe'

5 hrs ago | 111 Views

Egyptian investors to open fertiliser plant in Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 78 Views

'Election victory in defence of country's sovereignty, freedom'

6 hrs ago | 34 Views

Armed robber jailed 29 years

6 hrs ago | 87 Views

US resists pressure to reform IMF voting shares

6 hrs ago | 47 Views

Lilstock Dam at Chinehasha, the new tourist destination in Chiweshe.

13 hrs ago | 230 Views

Zimbabwe will cause political instability in Southern Africa

14 hrs ago | 713 Views

Life-changing international hunting benefits the world can't ignore

14 hrs ago | 95 Views

Sengezo a tortoise on a lamp post

14 hrs ago | 615 Views

Woman Accused of Violent Altercation with Sister-in-Law Over Alleged Affair

14 hrs ago | 561 Views

Hungry man (25) breaks into shop to steal snacks

15 hrs ago | 210 Views

Chamisa's kneejerk publicity-stunt after horses have bolted

16 hrs ago | 816 Views

Chamisa's letter to Parliament was sent after Tshabangu's letter

16 hrs ago | 536 Views

Mthwakazi unveils national interim committee

16 hrs ago | 357 Views

'More CCC recalls on the cards'

16 hrs ago | 710 Views

Bus catches fire near Victoria Falls, passengers escape unharmed

16 hrs ago | 266 Views

Chamisa orders CCC to disengage from Parliament, Councils

18 hrs ago | 1612 Views

Chamisa says his party has disengaged from parliament and council business

18 hrs ago | 848 Views

Biased Harare fines Bosso US$5 000, given up to 17 October to pay

18 hrs ago | 446 Views

Zanu-PF denies conference meant to endorse Mnangagwa 'bid' for third term

11 Oct 2023 at 10:25hrs | 1914 Views

4 fuel attendants fake robbery, share US$5,000 loot

11 Oct 2023 at 10:23hrs | 1157 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days