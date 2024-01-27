Andrea The Vocalist drops soulful single 'Bekezela' on his birthday

Entertainment / Music

- January 28, 2024 - Emerging Traditional Gospel sensation Andrea The Vocalist releases his latest single, "Bekezela," today, on his 15th birthday. The highly anticipated single is now available on all major digital platforms as of 12am on January 28, 2024.Artist: Andrea The VocalistBekezelaSachie from Rarebreed Records (Harare)Tendai Joe (Business Affairs)JBross EntertainmentJBross and OrchardTraditional GospelJanuary 28, 2024Andrea The Vocalist celebrates his 15th birthday on January 28, adding a special touch to the single release.In light of this milestone, Andrea's album, initially planned for January 28, 2024, will now be launched towards the end of February. This adjustment ensures a meticulously polished album, with technical developments in recording, mixing, and mastering contributing to the overall quality.The album features 13 tracks, including "Bekezela," "Uhambo," "Amanxeba," and "Lizombona." Some collaborations to expect feature artists such as Bethany Pasinawako, Amaqaqa, Vocal Ex, Tony Witness, Rudzani Rams (SA), Sabastian Magacha, and Snowy from Bulawayo promising an enriching musical experience."Bekezela" is a poignant healing song carrying a profound message for those facing adversity. Andrea The Vocalist's emotive delivery and impactful lyrics are poised to resonate with a broad audience.Currently in Form 3 at Mkhosana Adventist High School in Victoria Falls, Andrea aims to balance his education with a growing music career. He looks forward to expanding his repertoire and engaging in more performances during school holidays.Andrea The Vocalist is skillfully managed by Tendai Joe (JBross Entertainment) and Tokyo Nkanyiso Moyo (Road Manager and Zim Business Handler). Their efforts play a pivotal role in building Andrea's branding, online presence, his catalogue, stage presence and confidence.Tendai Joe, CEO of JBross Entertainment and Andrea The Vocalist's Manager, expresses gratitude, stating, "It's been two and a half years of building brand Andrea The Vocalist, and we can say, the road has not been easy, but we keep going. We appreciate the support from Andrea's parents Mr Ntando Sibanda and his mother, Mrs Sinelisiwe Ncube, Plot Mhako of Earground, Tinashe Mutarisi of NashTV, and Mrs. Mirriam Hakata for consistently supporting us."Andrea The Vocalist shares his excitement, "I am thrilled by the release of Bekezela. My family is excited, and I look forward to performing the song to the masses soon. For now, my focus is on balancing education with the music career. Education is very important for my future.""Bekezela" makes its radio debut on Sunday, January 28, 2024.For press inquiries, interviews, and further information, please contact:Tendai Joetendai.joe@jbrossentertainment.co.za+27719715992Andrea The Vocalist is a rising star in the Traditional Gospel genre, known for his soul-stirring performances and uplifting music. Managed by JBross Entertainment, Andrea has charted on radio, received awards, and gained international media coverage, including appearing on BBC Africa.JBross Entertainment is a Pretoria-based record label and entertainment management agency dedicated to nurturing and promoting emerging talents in the music industry. With a commitment to artist development and strategic partnerships, JBross Entertainment continues to make a mark in the dynamic world of entertainment, in South Africa, Botswana, and Zimbabwe.