Chimurenga music lives on -Kurai Makore

by Simbarashe Sithole
Chimurenga musician Kurai Makore believes his genre of music still lives on even after his uncle Thomas Mapfumo who was the founder is no longer in the country.

Makore who is demanding a fair following told this publication that Chimurenga music has its own unique followers.

"Although some people may want to say Chimurenga music is now old fashioned but l say to them this genre is still relevant and it has its own unique followers who are mature people," Makore said.

He added that people who come to his shows are mature and boost business of venues that hr perfoms at.

"Chimurenga music lovers are people who are financially stable and when they attend shows they buy drinks, food and various items sold at the venues that we perform at since it is purely business unlike some genres where some followers come high on drugs and would not be in a position to boost business for promoters."

Yesterday Makore was performing at Steak house, Waterfalls Harare where he sang both Mapfumo's and his song.

He mesmerized fans and promised to take his band to all corners of the country.

Source - Byo24News

