Gospel artists pen tribute songs for late Mother General Mabhiza

by Gideon Madzikatidze/Simbarashe Sithole
Several gospel artists have penned songs in memory of late Saint John Apostolic Church of the Whole World's Mother General Mabhiza.

The late Mother General was remembered for her  marriage counseling and campaign against gender-based based violence amongst churches whenever she attended annual gatherings in African countries.

Speaking during the late Mother General's memorial service and Tombstone unveiling ceremony in Harare this Saturday, Arch-Bishop Tichaona Maume described the late Mother Mabhiza as a champion for social justice amongst societies.

"The late Mother General was a marriage counselor par excellent and her fight against gender-based violence was second to none," Arch-Bishop Maume said.

"She participated in high level platforms for social justice amongst societies through engagement in churches on the basics of sustainable marriages," Arch-Bishop Maume added.

"She is the Saint John Apostolic Church of the Whole World's true Heroine whose contributions to the development of Ubuntu, tolerance and co-existence brought transformation in Africa," Arch-Bishop Maume said.

Meanwhile, gospel artists including Solomon Kaporoma, Pastor Joseph Tivafire, Mai Dhuterere, Booster, Pastor Wenyasha Vhengere and LG Wenyasha dedicated some songs in memory of the late Mother General.

"We are still united as gospel artists in St John Apostolic Church of the Whole World because of the teaching of our late Mother who taught us the essence of inclusivity as the best mechanism to success," Solomon Kaporoma said before performing one of his song dedicated to the late Mother General.

"We are celebrating her life because through her teachings, several marriages amongst societies are intact because of the unifying nature and contextual messages she shared with women amongst churches," Pastor Joseph Tivafire recounts.

"We thought it is important for us as gospel artists to appreciate and recognise her contributions to societal transformation through establishment of strong marriage relationships," Pastor Joseph Tivafire added.

Born Sharon Chavava on the 1st of February1977, the late Mother General died on the 12th of January 2021 in Zimbabwe (Harare). The late Mother General was married to Bishop Sydney Mabhiza, leader of St John Apostolic Church of the Whole World who is also President of Federation of Indigenous Churches in Zimbabwe (FICZ).

Source - Byo24News

