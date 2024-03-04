Latest News Editor's Choice


Entertainment / Music

Sasha Madhuve dishes perfumes on stage

by Gideon Madzikatidze
4 hrs ago | Views
Popular Afro-fusion singer Sasha "Madhuve" Lishomwa on Sunday dished perfumes to women of the Soko (Monkey) totem who attended her show at Kudu bar garden in Hatfield.

There was stamped on stage when the singer called women of the Soko totem for perfumes.

Sasha is now popular at Kudu bar where she has just performed twice and is now performing there every Sunday.

The perfumes are to be distributed each and every Sunday to all other totems in Zimbabwe.

Action Gurira popularly known as Action power is the perfume sponsor.

He told this publication that the move is meant to encourage women at Sasha's show to be always clean.

"We are motivating women who are attending Sasha's shows to be always clean hence we are dishing perfumes every Sunday,"he said.

Another Sasha's staunchy supporter Dereck Nyekete said Sasha is now aiming abroad since she has become a brand name in the country.

"Sasha is now a big name so we are aiming international shows now because in Zimbabwe everyone appreciate the tradition music by Sasha."



Source - Byo24News

Comments


Must Read

Shona-speaking youths invade Insiza, abuse locals

1 min ago | 1 Views

Concession sugarcane assailants in court

4 hrs ago | 194 Views

Radio Zimbabwe's Macamarada tops the game

4 hrs ago | 198 Views

Mnangagwa engages Hichilema

14 hrs ago | 2922 Views

Zimbabwe going nowhere with delusional leaders

14 hrs ago | 1041 Views

Ex-Indian soldiers in murky deals

14 hrs ago | 1252 Views

Barbara Rwodzi quizzed over inconsistent statements

14 hrs ago | 1707 Views

Ex-ZBC CEO saga takes new twist

14 hrs ago | 2108 Views

'Zimbabwe chiefs now marriage officers'

14 hrs ago | 908 Views

Sikhala launches new movement

14 hrs ago | 2852 Views

Delayed payments rile civil servants

14 hrs ago | 756 Views

Farmers, lithium miner clash

14 hrs ago | 363 Views

Senior magistrate in dock over grocery bribe

14 hrs ago | 655 Views

Luxury estate to launch in May

14 hrs ago | 451 Views

Mnangagwa orders probe into villagers' evictions

14 hrs ago | 898 Views

Zimbabwe gas, oil discovery changes energy game

14 hrs ago | 374 Views

US makes piecemeal adjustments to Zimbabwe sanctions

14 hrs ago | 441 Views

Zimbabwe's digital title deeds on the cards

14 hrs ago | 170 Views

4 VID Depot officers face probe

14 hrs ago | 515 Views

South African man fined for carrying bullets in Zimbabwe

14 hrs ago | 371 Views

New Dynamos goalkeeper not guaranteed jersey

14 hrs ago | 162 Views

Zanu-PF in cell verification exercise

14 hrs ago | 93 Views

Mnangagwa engages regional peers over drought

14 hrs ago | 103 Views

Matinyarare's 'Innscor has destroyed the taste of Zim food' comments cause consternation

21 hrs ago | 799 Views

South African arrested over bomb threat at Zimbabwe airports

22 hrs ago | 1227 Views

Welshman Ncube camp daydreaming

22 hrs ago | 1915 Views

Zimpapers makes editorial changes

23 hrs ago | 341 Views

Kaindu has some unfinished business at Highlanders

23 hrs ago | 222 Views

Bosso announce gate charges for Dembare tie

24 hrs ago | 431 Views

Mnangagwa plots divisive constitutional coup

24 hrs ago | 940 Views

Ex-ZBC CEO says she was ousted after Muswere made advances towards her

04 Mar 2024 at 18:35hrs | 634 Views

Biden announces end of US sanctions regime on Zimbabwe

04 Mar 2024 at 18:35hrs | 1446 Views

Ex-ZBC CEO claims Muswere targeted her after she turned down his 'advances'

04 Mar 2024 at 18:34hrs | 322 Views

Mnangagwa picks Monica Mavhunga as new war veterans minister

04 Mar 2024 at 18:34hrs | 505 Views

Zimbabwe says man who sent out airport bomb warning on e-mail arrested

04 Mar 2024 at 18:34hrs | 741 Views

US issues fresh sanctions on Mnangagwa and 8 others, terminates 2003 curbs

04 Mar 2024 at 18:33hrs | 456 Views

Create Inclusive Content with the Leading PDF Converters

04 Mar 2024 at 16:24hrs | 71 Views

The impact of strikes on air travel insurance claims

04 Mar 2024 at 14:20hrs | 108 Views

Chamisa breaks silence on his game plan

04 Mar 2024 at 04:45hrs | 6543 Views

Hit and miss for Bosso

04 Mar 2024 at 04:45hrs | 1140 Views

Uneca tells Zimbabwe to work on debt

04 Mar 2024 at 04:44hrs | 439 Views

Zimbabwe army captain, 3 cops up for US$60,000 heist

04 Mar 2024 at 04:44hrs | 3133 Views

Mnangagwa, elected officials renege on election pledge

04 Mar 2024 at 04:44hrs | 1074 Views

Zimbabwe ministries fight over key institutions

04 Mar 2024 at 04:44hrs | 1202 Views

Councillors fume over US$7 allowance

04 Mar 2024 at 04:43hrs | 1099 Views

Pressure mounts on BCC over water crisis

04 Mar 2024 at 04:43hrs | 263 Views

139 file for divorce in Bulawayo in 2 months

04 Mar 2024 at 04:43hrs | 661 Views

'Bulawayo water crisis to increase sewer pipe bursts'

04 Mar 2024 at 04:42hrs | 161 Views

Vendors decry unfavourable conditions at Egodini

04 Mar 2024 at 04:42hrs | 458 Views