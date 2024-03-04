Sasha Madhuve dishes perfumes on stage

Entertainment / Music

by Gideon Madzikatidze

Popular Afro-fusion singer Sasha "Madhuve" Lishomwa on Sunday dished perfumes to women of the Soko (Monkey) totem who attended her show at Kudu bar garden in Hatfield.There was stamped on stage when the singer called women of the Soko totem for perfumes.Sasha is now popular at Kudu bar where she has just performed twice and is now performing there every Sunday.The perfumes are to be distributed each and every Sunday to all other totems in Zimbabwe.Action Gurira popularly known as Action power is the perfume sponsor.He told this publication that the move is meant to encourage women at Sasha's show to be always clean."We are motivating women who are attending Sasha's shows to be always clean hence we are dishing perfumes every Sunday,"he said.Another Sasha's staunchy supporter Dereck Nyekete said Sasha is now aiming abroad since she has become a brand name in the country."Sasha is now a big name so we are aiming international shows now because in Zimbabwe everyone appreciate the tradition music by Sasha."