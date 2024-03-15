Upcoming Steve Tgol fights drugs

Entertainment / Music

by Simbarashe Sithole

Guruve based upcoming Afro-fusion musician Stephen Ngandu of Tgol Muzik band is taking a leading role in fighting drugs.

The musician has partnered with several government institutions like Ministry of Youth, Zimbabwe Republic Police, Zimbabwe Prison Services Commission and various artistes to raise awareness on the dangers of drugs at the giant Guruve Hotel this Saturday.Guruve hotel proprietor Monica "Mai Mabhena" Chikanda has extended her generosity by sponsoring the artiste on the event.Speaking to this publication Tgol said everything is in place and youths should stop drugs."We are geared to go for the campaign a number of upcoming artistes will support me tomorrow (Saturday) and special thanx to Mai Mabhena who has made this a success," Tgol said."Youths should avoid drug abuse and as musicians we are going to condemn drug abuse and encourage youths to be productive."Mai Mabhena said she will continue supporting artistes who are progressive chief among them upcoming artistes."It is always the norm that l support artiste who are progressive both established and upcoming but my strength is on upcoming artistes because l want to see them prosper that is why we are saying no to drugs.The event is expected to attract a huge number of people from Guruve and places surrounding Guruve.