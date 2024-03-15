Security guards jailed for assaulting hospital worker

Entertainment / Music

by Simbarashe Sithole

Three Bindura hospital security guards who went viral on social media after assaulting a fellow hospital worker were convicted last week.

Denius Saurosi (43), Michael Jekiseni and Charlse Moja were sentenced three years behind bars by magistrate Felix Chauromwe.Prosecutor Getrude Mayenyoso told the court that on March 6 the guards saw Takunda Tennis carrying his medication out of the hospital and demanded to see the type of medication he had been given by the doctor and he refused.They teamed up and assaulted him while being recorded by fellow hospital workers on camera.A police report was filed leading to the arrest of the trio.