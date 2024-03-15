Latest News Editor's Choice


Security guards jailed for assaulting hospital worker

by Simbarashe Sithole
34 mins ago | Views
Three Bindura hospital security guards who went viral on social media after assaulting a fellow hospital worker were convicted last week.


Denius Saurosi (43), Michael Jekiseni and Charlse Moja were sentenced three years behind bars by magistrate Felix Chauromwe.

Prosecutor Getrude Mayenyoso told the court that on March 6 the guards    saw Takunda Tennis carrying  his medication  out of the hospital and demanded to see the type of medication he had been given by the doctor and he refused.

They teamed up and assaulted him while being recorded by fellow hospital workers on camera.

A police report was filed leading to the arrest of the trio.

Source - Byo24News

